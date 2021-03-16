Amid AstraZeneca vaccine safety concerns, TV’s Dr Hilary Jones has reassured Brits that everything’s fine.

The TV GP was on ITV daytime show Lorraine on Tuesday (March 16) morning to discuss reports of health risks related to the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

What did he say about it? Is it safe? Read on to find out more.

Dr Hilary Jones spoke about the vaccine concerns on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

What has Dr Hilary said about the AstraZeneca vaccine safety concerns?

Speaking on Lorraine, Dr Hilary dismissed fears over the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Lorraine pointed out that, of all the people vaccinated with the jab in the UK so far, there haven’t been any bad effects.

Dr Hilary agreed and said you’re more at risk of inflammation of blood vessels, or developing heart disease, from COVID-19.

He also said smoking, likewise, poses a greater risk.

Host Lorraine Kelly said: “I’m absolutely fine and we haven’t heard of any bad effects in this country so far, so we’re okay.”

I would like to reassure people that in the next few days, we’ll get the all clear.

Dr Hilary told her: “No, and what we do know is, the risk of inflammation of blood vessels and heart disease as a result of COVID-19 is much greater.

“The risk of smoking is greater in terms of blood clots than the potential claim that the jabs might cause blood clots.

“So I would like to reassure people that in the next few days, we’ll get the all clear.”

The TV GP reassured viewers, amid fears over the jab causing blood clots (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the chat, Dr Hilary hit out at the countries that had delayed the roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said: “They’ve got a major problem in Paris and a major problem in Venice. There’s another wave of infections. And they’re putting their populations at risk by delaying the vaccine roll-out.”

“Where France have vaccinated 2.7 per cent of their adult population… we’re going to be doing half of our adult population by the end of this week.”

Lorraine pointed out that the UK hadn’t seen any ‘bad effects’ (Credit: ITV)

What happened with the vaccine?

France and Germany are among the European countries to have either limited – or suspended altogether – use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus jab.

It comes amid reports of potential side-effects such as blood clots in those who have received the vaccine.

However, there isn’t any evidence of a link between the jab and clots. That’s according to the UK’s medicines regulator and the WHO.

The European Union’s medicines regulator, the EMA, is meeting on Tuesday and is expected to make a decision over future use of the jab on Thursday (March 18).

