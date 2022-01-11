ITV releases first look at Dancing On Ice 2022 as Oti Mabuse replaces John Barrowman on judging panel

Dancing On Ice is back on screens this weekend as the celebrities prepare to take part in their first live performance of the 2022 series.

The popular ITV skating show returns on January 16.

And if the first look shots are anything to go by, it looks as if the show will be pretty magical.

Dancing On Ice returns this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will returns as hosts once again.

The duo will be joined by regular judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

But as John Barrowman is off the panel this year, Oti Mabuse will be making her debut as judge.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro previously shared her excitement over joining the series on Instagram.

Oti Mabuse is set to make her debut as judge after replacing John Barrowman (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo joins Oti on the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

In a recent post, Oti teased: “Ice ice baby. Woke up to amazing messages from my friends really excited to be joining the beautiful cast of @dancingonice.

“It’s going to be so much fun… Can’t wait.”

Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice?

The show will see twelve new celebrities taking to the ice for the first time on Sunday.

But who should viewers expect to see?

Ice skating legends Torvill and Dean will be back on screens this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to present the show once again (Credit: ITV)

Corrie legend Sally Dynevor

Happy Mondays star Bez

Paralympian Stef Reid

Love Island star Liberty Poole

Professional rugby player Ben Foden

Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt

Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan Gascoigne

Pop star Rachel Stevens

Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole

ITV presenter Ria Hebden

BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte

The Vamps musician Connor Ball

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and her partner Matt Evers (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa Bauer is back for another series alongside celebrity partner Brendan Cole (Credit: ITV)

When does the 2022 series start?

Fans of the skating show really don’t have long to wait for the new series to kick off.

ITV has confirmed it will be back on our screens this weekend.

The first episode of Dancing on Ice 2022 will air on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

We can’t wait!

