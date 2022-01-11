Dancing On Ice 2022 first look
TV

ITV releases first look at Dancing On Ice 2022 as Oti Mabuse replaces John Barrowman on judging panel

It's back!

By Rebecca Calderwood

Dancing On Ice is back on screens this weekend as the celebrities prepare to take part in their first live performance of the 2022 series.

The popular ITV skating show returns on January 16.

And if the first look shots are anything to go by, it looks as if the show will be pretty magical.

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look contestants
Dancing On Ice returns this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will returns as hosts once again.

The duo will be joined by regular judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Read more: ITV finally announces when Dancing on Ice will return to our screens

But as John Barrowman is off the panel this year, Oti Mabuse will be making her debut as judge.

The Strictly Come Dancing pro previously shared her excitement over joining the series on Instagram.

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse is set to make her debut as judge after replacing John Barrowman (Credit: ITV)
Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Ashley Banjo
Ashley Banjo joins Oti on the judging panel (Credit: ITV)

In a recent post, Oti teased: “Ice ice baby. Woke up to amazing messages from my friends really excited to be joining the beautiful cast of @dancingonice.

“It’s going to be so much fun… Can’t wait.”

Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice?

The show will see twelve new celebrities taking to the ice for the first time on Sunday.

But who should viewers expect to see?

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Torvill and Dean
Ice skating legends Torvill and Dean will be back on screens this weekend (Credit: ITV)
Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are set to present the show once again (Credit: ITV)
  • Corrie legend Sally Dynevor
  • Happy Mondays star Bez
  • Paralympian Stef Reid
  • Love Island star Liberty Poole
  • Professional rugby player Ben Foden
  • Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt
  • Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan Gascoigne
  • Pop star Rachel Stevens
  • Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole
  • ITV presenter Ria Hebden
  • BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte
  • The Vamps musician Connor Ball

Read more about the full line-up here!

Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Sally Dynevor
Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and her partner Matt Evers (Credit: ITV)
Dancing On Ice 2022 first look: Brendan Cole
Vanessa Bauer is back for another series alongside celebrity partner Brendan Cole (Credit: ITV)

When does the 2022 series start?

Fans of the skating show really don’t have long to wait for the new series to kick off.

ITV has confirmed it will be back on our screens this weekend.

Read more: Holly Willoughby taking leave of absence from This Morning beginning later this month

The first episode of Dancing on Ice 2022 will air on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.

We can’t wait!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Ben Shephard
Ben Shephard seeks professional help as he recovers from New Year ‘incident’
Ex-Neighbours star Miranda Fryer – Sky Mangel – dies in her sleep aged 34
Emmerdale first look week 3
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21
This Morning viewers slammed Phil Vickery after he appeared on a beach
This Morning viewers all have same complaint about Phil Vickery as he appears from beach
Meena Liam Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Tuesday, January 11 2022
Coronation Street first look week 3
Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 17-21