ITV releases first look at Dancing On Ice 2022 as Oti Mabuse replaces John Barrowman on judging panel

Dancing On Ice is back on screens this weekend as the celebrities prepare to take part in their first live performance of the 2022 series.
The popular ITV skating show returns on January 16.
And if the first look shots are anything to go by, it looks as if the show will be pretty magical.
Dancing On Ice 2022 first look
This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will returns as hosts once again.
The duo will be joined by regular judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.
But as John Barrowman is off the panel this year, Oti Mabuse will be making her debut as judge.
The Strictly Come Dancing pro previously shared her excitement over joining the series on Instagram.
In a recent post, Oti teased: “Ice ice baby. Woke up to amazing messages from my friends really excited to be joining the beautiful cast of @dancingonice.
“It’s going to be so much fun… Can’t wait.”
Who is taking part in Dancing On Ice?
The show will see twelve new celebrities taking to the ice for the first time on Sunday.
But who should viewers expect to see?
- Corrie legend Sally Dynevor
- Happy Mondays star Bez
- Paralympian Stef Reid
- Love Island star Liberty Poole
- Professional rugby player Ben Foden
- Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt
- Paul Gascoigne’s son, Regan Gascoigne
- Pop star Rachel Stevens
- Former Strictly pro Brendan Cole
- ITV presenter Ria Hebden
- BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte
- The Vamps musician Connor Ball
When does the 2022 series start?
Fans of the skating show really don’t have long to wait for the new series to kick off.
ITV has confirmed it will be back on our screens this weekend.
The first episode of Dancing on Ice 2022 will air on Sunday January 16 at 6.30pm.
We can’t wait!
