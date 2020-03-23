ITV confirms HUGE scheduling changes amid coronavirus fears including Good Morning Britain

ITV has confirmed huge scheduling changes for shows like Good Morning Britain this week.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the breakfast show will start at 6am and air until 10am instead of 8.30am from today (March 23).

Piers Morgan will host Good Morning Britain with Charlotte Hawkins (Source ITV)

ITV scheduling changes explained

Piers Morgan will host the show alongside Charlotte Hawkins until 9am, at which point, Lorraine Kelly will join him in front of the camera. Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will then front This Morning until 12.30pm as usual.

Unfortunately, live episodes of Loose Women will be replaced by repeats as ITV seeks to reduce the number of staff needing to come into the studio.

ITV said in a statement: "We're focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now.

"That is why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB news programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible."

And ITV spokesperson added: "Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with out programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow the latest PHE and WHO guidelines."

ITV's Lorraine has been cancelled (Source: ITV)

Piers Morgan explains changes

The news was also confirmed by Piers on Sunday on Twitter.

He said: "UPDATE: @GMB is being extended by an hour tomorrow for a coronavirus special edition from 6am-10am. I'll be co-hosting with @CharlotteHawkins until 9am, and with @reallorraine from 9-10am. Our quarantined @susnnareid100 will also be joining throughout the show from her home."

Susanna has. been self-isolating since the start of her last week when one of her teenage sons developed a dry cough.

However, she appeared on screen via video link to viewers that she and her family are fine.

Loose Woman will air repeats (Source: ITV)

Meanwhile, Piers has been tweeting all weekend at his frustration over how social distancing is being managed by the government.

After seeing picture of people gathering at parks, he tweeted: "Most other world leaders are enforcing it, not politely requesting. This is a shocking, abject failure of leadership by him & the Govt."

Taking to his Twitter account late last night, he added: "I think tomorrow's extended @GMB is going to be very fiery. A lot of anger building in this country re unprotected NHS staff, morons ignoring social distancing & a timid Prime Minister refusing to order a proper lockdown. Tune in from 6-10am."

Good Morning Britain airs on ITV, weekdays at 6am.