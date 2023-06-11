ITV bosses want to cut a new deal with This Morning star Alison Hammond in order to ward off any potential interest from the BBC, a report claims.

According to the Mirror, Alison could be in line for a huge salary if she commits her future exclusively to ITV.

Alison also has an on screen role for Channel 4 as Matt Lucas’s replacement on The Great British Bake Off.

But ITV are said to “want to lock her in”, with recent reports also suggesting the Beeb could be in the market to poach Holly Willoughby, too.

Alison Hammond is considered a frontrunner to replace Phillip Schofield permanently alongside Holly Willoughby on This Morning (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

ITV ‘new deal’ for Alison Hammond?

The Mirror reports sources reckon Alison could front new entertainment concepts for the broadcaster.

Furthermore, it is claimed her “very honest” demeanour is regarded as beneficial following revelations concerning ex This Morning star Phillip Schofield.

A source told the tabloid: “ITV bosses want to cut a new deal with Alison. They are seriously worried about Holly talking to the BBC and fear she could be next.

They are seriously worried about Holly Willoughby talking to the BBC and fear Alison Hammond could be next.

“She is incredibly popular and is perceived as very honest – which is worth a lot following Phillip’s admission that he lied to everyone.”

‘ITV want to lock Alison in’

There have also been suggestions Alison – whose regular Friday co-host is Dermot O’Leary – could receive a hefty wodge, too.

The insider that spoke to the Mirror noted Bake Off is regarded as ‘factual’ programming. It was also claimed ITV don’t want Alison working on “entertainment formats” elsewhere.

A BBC executive is said to have been in contacted with Holly Willoughby recently (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

The source added: “They want to lock her in. And there has even been talk of a golden ­handcuffs deal solely for entertainment shows with ITV. That kind of deal could see her land a salary worth as much as £500,000 a year. But there currently no plans in place for that.”

ED! has approached representatives for Alison Hammond, ITV, and This Morning for comment.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

