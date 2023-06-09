Alison Hammond issues apology to This Morning viewers for online behaviour: ‘I did not know’

Alison Hammond has issued an apology to This Morning viewers for some unfriendly online behaviour.

The presenter today (June 9) admitted to blocking some well-meaning fans on social media.

Alison apologised to This Morning viewers today after an embarrassing mistake (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond apologises to This Morning fans

It appears Alison mistakenly thought they were trolling her as she misunderstood a phrase they were using. Alison owned up to her embarrassing mistake on air today. She was hosting This Morning alongside regular co-host Dermot O’Leary.

I’ve been blocking everyone! I’ve been blocking so many people.

The popular pair welcomed guests Nick Ferrari and Matthew Wright to present some of the day’s news stories. One bizarre story they discussed was a goat in Pakistan who was hoping to be awarded a Guinness World Record for his incredible two feet long ears.

The goat that Alison was picturing (Credit: ITV)

Sticking with the goat theme, Dermot made a pun to his guests, saying: “We like to think you two are the GOATs.”

“Greatest of all times,” he then clarified the familiar online acronym.

At this, Alison was shocked. “Oh, I didn’t know it meant that,” she straight away chimed in. “I did not know.”

“Someone’s been calling Alison the GOAT online and she thinks she’s been getting abused,” her co-host joked.

Alison confirmed this, apologising: “I’ve been blocking everyone! I’ve been blocking so many people, I’m so sorry if I’ve blocked you! I’m so sorry!”

Why is Alison Hammond the goat pic.twitter.com/3Q9A2DZaWm — LOUIS WARNER (@louisjwarner) October 27, 2021

“They were calling you the greatest of all time,” Dermot clarified.

Meanwhile, Alison’s continued apologising was met with roars of laughter from her co-host and guests, who struggled to pull it together to continue the segment.

Also on today’s show, Alison made viewers emotional with an empowering body confidence speech that she gave to a caller. Alison reassured the caller that she too has insecurities but encouraged her to “be strong”.

