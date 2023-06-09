Alison Hammond on This Morning
TV

Alison Hammond supports tearful This Morning caller on air after sad confession

So sweet!

By Gabrielle Rockson
| Updated:

Alison Hammond supported an emotional caller on today’s show (June 9) of This Morning.

Sitting alongside Dermot O’Leary, 50, the presenter, 48, spoke with a lady called Elaine, who opened up about her issues with body image.

Elaine, who suffers from lymphoedema, said that she fears going to the beach due to her worry that people will make fun of her legs. Lymphoedema causes swelling in the body’s tissues.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were answering calls about body image issues (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond supports This Morning caller

Speaking to the caller, Alison said: “I know exactly how you’re feeling but you can do this, you can be strong.”

A tearful Elaine replied: “You always look lovely Alison, I admire you.” However, Alison went on to speak about her own insecurities.

Thank you, but I have insecurities too babes. I feel like you do as well.

She said: “Thank you, but I have insecurities too babes. I feel like you do as well. It’s not all perfect, what you see on the TV. I don’t like taking my jacket off. But you’ve got to enjoy your life as before you know it we’re not here. Your legs are beautiful.”

Alison continued: “I go to the gym and people are staring at me. But that’s all that happens, then they’re going to worry about what’s going on in their lives. Get those legs out, babes!”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning
Alison opened up about her own insecurities to a caller (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

Taking to Twitter, many fans gushed about how heartwarming the moment was. One person said: “Alison and Dermot are so understanding to those with confidence issues. Great motivation words.”

A second said: “@AlisonHammond honestly just love her! Heart of gold.”

“Thismorning such wise heartfelt words from @AlisonHammond this morning. Sometimes easier said than done but yes go live and enjoy your life time is precious #beyou #BeKind,” another added.

A fourth said: “@AlisonHammond Al please take that lady you were talking to today to the Beach. We can all go together, ‘Beach Beach let’s go to the Beach!'”

And a fifth wrote: “@AlisonHammond you’re one of the most beautiful women on TV – inside and out.”

