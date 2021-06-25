ITV has announced a new celebrity cycling challenge called On Yer Bike.

The broadcaster will roll out another Soccer Aid in September for UNICEF, and now it has announced the cycling challenge show to raise money for the same charity.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Freddie Flintoff will host the show (Credit: Martin Evans / SplashNews.com)

What’s going to happen in On Yer Bike?

The 90-minute special will be hosted by presenter and cricketing icon Freddie Flintoff.

Furthermore, Freddie is helped by Olympic gold medal-winning (as well Tour de France-winning) Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The one-off show sees two teams go head to head over three cycling legs, all set in the gorgeous and dramatic backdrop of rural Yorkshire.

Celebs will ride in a peleton formation, and the first team past the finishing post wins.

Sair is one of the celebs lined up to take part (Credit: ITV)

Who’s in On Yer Bike?

The England team will feature Coronation Street actress Sair Khan, actor Barney Walsh, Good Morning Britain’s Alex Beresford and Emmerdale favourite Rebecca Sarker.

Meanwhile, the World team will feature comedian Zoe Lyons, actor Joe McFadden, Love Island star Maura Higgins and singer Keith Duffy.

The show will be part of Soccer Aid week in September.

Sir Bradley will help the teams (Credit:: Seb / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

What did Freddie say?

Commenting on the show, Freddie subsequently said: “This show has it has it all.

“It’s challenging, it’s competitive and it’s all for a good cause.

“Seeing celebrities in Lycra tackling the enormous hills of the Yorkshire Dales promises to be a real treat for everyone watching from their sofas!”

Furthermore, Wiggo said: “I can’t wait to put the celebrities through their paces and see who will shine and who needs a little more practice in the saddle.”