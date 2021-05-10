Bradley Walsh and son Barney to ‘appear in ITV’s reboot of The Darling Buds of May’

Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will reportedly appear in ITV’s reboot of The Darling Buds of May.

The Chase star, 60, who appears alongside his son in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, will star as Pop Larkin.

Meanwhile, Barney, 23, will apparently play a village policeman in the popular comedy-drama remake.

Bradley and Barney Walsh will appear in The Darling Buds of May (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley and Barney Walsh to ‘appear in The Darling Buds of May’

According to The Sun, the pair are also set to star alongside Bridgerton actress Sabrina Bartlett.

A source told the publication: “Their adventures [in Breaking Dad] gained around 5million viewers an episode, and producers hope to bring some of that audience to The Larkins.

Pairing Bradley and Barney adds to the growing anticipation for this reinvention of a show

“Pairing Bradley and Barney adds to the growing anticipation for this reinvention of a show which holds a special place in the hearts of a generation of viewers.”

As well as their success on Breaking Dad, the duo have previously worked on the UK version of Law & Order.

ED! has contacted Bradley and Barney’s reps for comment.

The father and son appear together in Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What else has Barney appeared in?

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Barney bagged an appearance on the new series of ITV2’s Celebability.

The show is hosted by Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

Sharing the news with his followers, Bradley posted a shot inside the studio.

In addition, the TV star wrote: “Had a great time last night filming Celebability with this lovely bunch.

“The wackiest and funniest show going… Can’t wait to show you guys what we were up to!!! @itv2 @itv2celebability.”

Furthermore, back in March, Barney appeared on ITV series All Star Musicals.

Sadly, it’s not known when the father and son will be back on screens with Breaking Dad.

The latest series saw the duo take on a European adventure.

During the series, Bradley revealed his thoughts on turning 60.

After struggling up the climbing wall, he told Barney: “Hitting 60, sometimes your mortality gets the better of you.

“Age stops you being confident because your time is coming.”

Meanwhile, the season ended with Barney surprising his dad with a performance from opera singer Andrea Bocelli.

