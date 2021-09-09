ITV announces new primetime quiz show for Ant and Dec

A new Ant and Dec quiz show? That’s the news coming out of ITV today (Thursday September 9).

The Geordie duo are TV legends thanks to Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway.

Now they can add another string to their bow – ITV has announced they will present a new primetime quiz show that has a “limitless” jackpot.

ITV announce Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win, a new primetime quiz show with the world’s first ever limitless jackpot – https://t.co/Re1VsRrBLE@antanddec pic.twitter.com/ezlx4zx4OC — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) September 9, 2021

What is the new Ant and Dec ITV quiz show all about and what is it called?

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will appear on our screens next year in 2022.

ITV says that the quiz – made by the pair’s own production company – will have the “world’s first” limitless cash jackpot.

Read more: OPINION: ‘Ant and Dec don’t deserve another win at the National Television Awards’

Every question will be an opportunity to win big sums of money and climb the money ladder.

However, if the contestants get overconfident or push their luck too far they could crash out and lose everything.

Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway (Credit: ITV)

What did Ant and Dec say about their new job?

Ant said about the show: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series.

“It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Meanwhile, Dec also chimed in and said: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often!

“But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Ant and Dec return to present I’m Celebrity 2021 (Credit: Itv)

What’s the latest on I’m A Celebrity?

Before the new Ant and Dec quiz show, the duo has got the little matter of the new series of I’m A Celebrity in November.

Like last year, the new (21st) series will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales because of Covid restrictions.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ‘loses major star’ as location is confirmed as Wales again for 2021

However, preparations have taken a hit after vandals trashed the castle before it was handed over to ITV.

A spokesperson told The Sun: “It was a huge shame to see that somebody damaged one of the restored battlements on the east lawn on our last day.”