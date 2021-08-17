OPINION: ‘Ant and Dec don’t deserve another win at the National Television Awards’

The National Television Awards nominations were announced today, with Ant and Dec shortlisted for their 20th Best Presenter gong.

The Geordie duo are going up against the likes of Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan and Bradley Walsh for the prestigious award.

But do they deserve it for another year running?

In my honest opinion, NO!

Ant and Dec are nominated for Best Presenters at the National Television Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

National Television Awards: Who is nominated for Best Presenter?

This year’s awards – hosted by comedian Joel Dommett – takes place on September 9.

In the running for the Best Presenter award are Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond.

Piers Morgan is also shortlisted despite departing from Good Morning Britain in March.

Read more: Holly Willoughby sends Ant McPartlin message after missing wedding

Meanwhile, Bradley Walsh is nominated for his work on The Chase.

Ant and Dec obviously take the fifth nomination spot.

And it certainly doesn’t take a psychic to predict what will happen on the night.

Holly and Bradley deserve the award just as much (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Why Ant and Dec don’t deserve the award this year

I’m not denying that Ant and Dec don’t provide plenty of entertainment throughout the year.

As well as Britain’s Got Talent, they spend weeks hosting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

And there’s also Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! location is confirmed as Wales again

But does that really warrant 20 years’ worth of awards?

Personally, I believe the award should be given to the likes of Bradley or Holly.

Bradley has become a TV staple over the years, hosting The Chase for more than a decade, and spin-off Beat The Chasers.

Are we set for another predictable National Television Awards? (Credit: NTAs/YouTube)

Meanwhile, Holly has plenty of adoring fans on This Morning every Monday to Thursday.

Surely they deserve the credit just as much!

Plus, do we really want another predictable ceremony?

In my opinion, it sucks all the fun out of the night knowing who’s going to take home the gong.

Do we really want yet another predictable ceremony?

I’d much rather be shocked by this year’s winner instead of the pair delivering yet another soppy acceptance speech.

So, maybe it’s time that Ant and Dec hand over the credit to someone else.

Or is it up to NTA bosses to give it a rest and stop putting the pair up for the award?

Either way, I know who I won’t be voting for this year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.