It Takes Two host Janette Manrara previously revealed how her relationship with Aljaz Skorjanec was “saved” by Strictly Come Dancing.

The 37-year-old professional dancer – who hosts Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two this evening – has been happily married to Alijaz, 31, for four years.

However, Janette admitted the pair nearly forced became apart before taking part in the popular BBC reality series.

Janette previously said Strictly 'saved' her marriage

Janette Manrara marriage

The star was debating working in Los Angeles at the time, while Aljaz considered returning to his home in Slovenia.

But the pair managed to land a place on Strictly just in time.

Speaking to The Sun in April this year, she explained: “Strictly Come Dancing, it saved us. It saved us really, in every way. We were going to try the long-distance thing and see what happened.

Aljaz and Janette married in 2017

“So when we got that phone call to join Strictly it didn’t only give us stability workwise, it saved our relationship.”

The married pair joined Strictly back in 2013, the same year Aljaz won with partner Abbey Clancy.

Meanwhile, Janette danced with fashion designer Julien Macdonald.

Janette quit Strictly earlier this year and is now co-hosting its spin-off alongside Rylan Clark-Neal.

She has replaced Zoe Ball, who left the series this year after a decade hosting.

Janette hosts It Takes Two with Rylan

Janette called her new role a “dream come true”, adding: “Although it’s impossible to fill in the shoes of a legend like Zoe Ball, I hope to make her and all of the Strictly fans proud.

“I will miss dancing on that iconic dance floor weekly, but forever grateful to continue being a part of the Strictly Come Dancing family!”

This year’s Strictly celebrities made their debuts on Saturday (September 25) and Aljaz danced with Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies.

