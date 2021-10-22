It Takes Two fans were in tears last night (October 21) as Strictly star John Whaite opened up about his experiences with bullying.

The former Bake Off star, 32, is dazzling fans on Strictly thanks to his partnership with Johannes Radebe.

John revealed the meaning of the ‘chase me through the forest’ phrase (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Strictly star John Whaite last night?

John appeared on the show with his dance partner last night, and he spoke about loving his time on the Strictly dance floor.

However, conversation soon turned to his past.

Host Janette Manrara asked John what the meaning of the phrase “chase me through the forest” – which John said to Johannes in their dance last week.

He then opened up about the bullying he experienced in his past.

Fans were emotional when they heard John’s story (Credit: BBC)

“Thank you!”

John said: “When I was at school, I was bullied quite a bit for being gay.

“One of the guys… I won’t mention his name because I don’t want to say his name… he used to say to me in a really soft voice, ‘oh come on John, chase me through the forest’.

He added: “So when we did that move, I thought do you know what, I’m gonna use that.

“I’m going to use that to our advantage, as fuel.

“I’m going to say thank you. Thank you for giving me that phrase to say.”

“Amen to that!” Janette said.

John reclaiming that phrase from a bully. There's something in my eye. #ItTakesTwo #itt — AJ, esteemed boss of the Tran-sylvanian Lobby 🎃 (@uisgebeatha) October 21, 2021

“Chase me through the forest”…… 🥺🥰 As if you couldn’t love John Whaite MORE! And @jojo_radebe ❤️ #ItTakesTwo — Niall James 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@NiallJames8787) October 21, 2021

Awwww John said "chase me through the forest" during his American Smooth to get back at someone who bullied him for being gay. That's amazing. 😭👏💕 #ItTakesTwo #Strictly — Siobhan 🇬🇬 (@slinehan1) October 21, 2021

How did viewers react to John’s revelation?

Viewers were emotional as they watched the interview, and took to Twitter to show their support.

One said: “John reclaiming that phrase from a bully. There’s something in my eye. #ItTakesTwo #itt.”

Another wrote: “‘Chase me through the forest’… [teary-eye-emoji and heart-cuddle-emoji] As if you couldn’t love John Whaite MORE! And @jojo_radebe.”

Finally, a third commented: “Awwww John said ‘chase me through the forest’ during his American Smooth to get back at someone who bullied him for being gay.

“That’s amazing. [teary-face emoji, clap emoji, red-heart emoji].”