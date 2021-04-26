Is Viewpoint on ITV based on Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window?

Viewpoint on ITV looks set to be the channel’s next big crime drama.

And the upcoming five-part series has been compared to classic Alfred Hitchcock movie, Rear Window.

But what does that mean? Who was Alfred Hitchcock and what was Rear Window all about?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Noel Clarke stars in chilling thriller Viewpoint (Credit: ITV1)

What is Viewpoint on ITV all about?

Starring Noel Clarke, Viewpoint tells the story of a surveillance detective who sets up his observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling.

Zoe’s windows supplies a view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman.

The detective – DS Martin King – sets up a surveillance post in Zoe’s house in the hope of trying find out what happened.

Read more: Viewpoint: Who’s in it and when is it on? ITV finally confirms the start date!

ITV’s Head Of Drama, Polly Hill, said about the series: “It’s hard to find a crime series that feels new and fresh, which is why I am delighted to commission Viewpoint.

“Martin, the police surveillance officer watching a community to discover why a local teacher has gone missing, is in Zoe’s flat who secretly watches her neighbours because she’s lonely.

“The lines between the two and who can and can’t spy on us, is beautifully blurred.

“It creates a crime series that has a touch of Rear Window.”

James Stewart in Rear Window (Credit: YouTube)

Viewpoint on ITV: When was Rear Window released and what was it about?

In 1954, master suspense director Alfred Hitchcock released his new film, Rear Window.

It starred Oscar-winning actor James Stewart as LB Jeffries, a star photographer in a wheelchair because of a broken leg.

Bored of his immobility, he spends his days looking out of his window across the courtyard at his neighbours.

An assorted array of characters lived their lives in front of him.

There helping him recuperate and gossip about the neighbours is his glamorous girlfriend Lisa Fremont (Grace Kelly) and physiotherapist Stella (Thelma Ritter).

When one of his neighbours – an invalided wife – goes missing, LB trains his lens on her husband, Lars Thorwald, who is acting suspiciously.

Will LB, Lisa and Stella solve the mystery of the woman’s disappearance.

Rear Window is a masterpiece (Credit: YouTube)

What did they say about Rear Window?

Revered film critic Roger Ebert said: “This level of danger and suspense is so far elevated above the cheap thrills of the modern slasher films…

“…that Rear Window, intended as entertainment in 1954, is now revealed as art.

“Rear Window lovingly invests in suspense all through the film, banking it in our memory…

“…so that when the final payoff arrives, the whole film has been the thriller equivalent of foreplay.”

A new York Times critic at the time of the original release said: “One of Alfred Hitchcock’s better thrillers.

“[It] combines technical and artistic skills in a manner that makes this an unusually good piece of murder mystery entertainment.”

Hitch was master director (Credit: YouTube)

What made Alfred Hitchcock famous?

Alfred Hitchcock was born in Leytonstone, London in 1899.

Despite humble beginnings, young Alfred showed an interest in filmmaking.

By 1929 he had already directed 10 films, but the 1930s saw him really make his mark.

The Man Who Knew Too Much, The 39 Steps, The Lady Vanishes and Rebecca became classics of the era.

Read more: The Graham Norton Show: Tom Cruise slammed by viewers for dominating Friday’s episode

In 1938 he moved to America and continued his success.

Working with some of the biggest stars of the day – like Gregory Peck, Cary Grant, Grace Kelly and Ingrid Bergman – he produced a long list of classic thrillers.

Vertigo, North By Northwest, Psycho and The Birds are some of his most famous films.

Hitch received a knighthood in 1980, but passed way aged 80 in the same year.

When is Viewpoint on?

ITV confirmed that Viewpoint will air across five consecutive nights on the channel.

It starts on Monday April 26.