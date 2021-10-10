Is Liar returning for a series three? Will Joanne Froggatt be back as Laura Nielson in ITV1 drama?

Joanne Froggatt is currently starring in the ITV1 series Angela Black – but will she be back as Laura Nielson in Liar series three?

The actress, 41, is carving herself quite the niche as a star of dark and chilling thrillers.

Here’s everything you need to know about a possible third series of Liar, and how series two ended.

Joanne Froggatt as Laura Nielson and Dermot Crowley as Henry Nielson in Liar series two (Credit: ITV1)

Liar series three – is the thriller returning to ITV1?

ITV has not commissioned a third series of Liar.

Sadly, it looks like there won’t be a third outing for Joanne Froggatt’s character Laura Nielson.

Actress Joanne has said that a third series would make the crime drama less “believable”.

She previously explained that the drama was only ever meant to run for two series and that the final episode would dot the I’s and cross the T’s.

Well, it certainly did that!

In an interview with The Sun’s TV Mag, the Angela Black star said: “I’m proud we’ve done another series.

“This will be the end of Andrew and Laura’s story.

“I think it’s really honest with the viewers.”

Believing that a third series wouldn’t be beneficial, she added: “There’s nothing worse than investing your time in something and then you get to season three and think: ‘Oh, it’s all gone too far. I don’t believe it’.”

Writers and creators Harry and Jack Williams also confirmed that Liar was always going to end after a second series.

What happened in series two of Liar on ITV1?

Viewers finally discovered who killed Andrew Earlham at the end of series two of Liar.

The second series returned to TV screens in 2020 – three years after Andrew’s body was found in the marshes.

Throughout the final series, fans of the show were slowly shown pieces of the puzzle through a series of flashback scenes.

However, just like the first series, there was a healthy dose of twists and turns.

Up until episode four, it looked like Laura was guilty of murdering the disgraced surgeon.

However, a little investigative work from the teacher led her to realise that she was being framed by DS Rory Maxwell.

Liar series two exposed the real killer of Andrew (Credit: ITV1)

Liar series three – who killed Andrew Farnham?

The final episode of Liar finally revealed it was indeed Laura Neilson who killed rapist Andrew Earlham (played by Ioan Gruffudd).

But his so-called friend Oliver Graham took the fall with Laura getting away scot-free.

After six weeks of twists and turns and jumping back and forth in time, Oliver – who had been helping Andrew frame Laura for his ‘murder’ – found himself behind bars charged with doing away with the evil doctor.

He had planted evidence at Laura’s flat and bribed Detective Maxwell with his son’s drug past to make him tamper with Laura’s sat nav so it looked as if she had been at the so-called crime scene – a lock-up at the boatyard.

Andrew had been planning on disappearing for good, faking his own death, and framing Laura – but ended up dead when his plan went wrong and she attacked him in self-defence.

Oliver, who Andrew had been bribing with footage of his own rape crime, continued to ‘frame’ Laura.

His web of deceit eventually unraveled and Laura managed to prove he had been trying to frame her.

But at the end of the episode, we finally saw how Laura killed Andrew.

However, not everyone was happy with the dramatic conclusion.

One viewer called the ending “far-fetched and ridiculous”.

A second unimpressed fan said: “So we waited three long years to find out she did it anyway?”

A third called the show “nonsense”.

Plenty of viewers enjoyed Liar, however, with one calling the series a “masterclass in acting” and another saying it was “fabulous” and “compelling”.

