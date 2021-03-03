Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce without telling his wife Alice Evans, the heartbroken actress has claimed.

The 47-year-old Liar star left his partner “shocked” after choosing to end their 13-year marriage.

Furthermore, Alice claims their children were also left in the dark over the news.

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from his wife Alice Evans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Ioan Gruffudd file for divorce?

The Hollywood star reportedly filed documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday (March 1).

Following the news, Alice revealed she had no idea until it broke online.

In a post on Instagram, the mum of two claimed that her husband was yet to tell her personally.

Alongside a screenshot of a press article, Alice, 49, wrote: “Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?”

Ioan previously starred in ITV’s Liar (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, in the comments, Alice mentioned their daughters Ella, 11, and Elsie, seven.

Following the post, a concerned fan wrote: “Thinking of you and your kids.”

She didn’t think it was real

Responding to the user, Alice added: “Me too. They didn’t even know. I am with Ella and we both saw it together.

“She didn’t think it was real. She thought it was just ‘MORE fighting?’ I said no honey I’m afraid this is it.”

Alice claims her children were left in the dark (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In another exchange with a fan, Alice admitted she hoped the couple could have worked through their issues.

The actress said: “When does one ever know? Don’t you still hope as long as hope is there? I thought we were in this together and would announce together.”

In addition, she added: “It’s ok to be shocked. It’s ok to share that I’m shocked. That I’m hurt. Nobody had to read it. But there are some that might want to know. And others who might feel a teeny bit better about the painful things that have been done to them. Peace.”

When did the couple split?

Back in January, Alice revealed the Liar star had decided to leave her in a since deleted post.

According to Metro, her tweet read: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.

Ioan and Alice share two daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, the couple released a joint statement saying: “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children.

“Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

Meanwhile, Ioan first met Alice when they were both in the film 102 Dalmatians.

They later tied the knot in 2007, before welcoming two daughters together.

