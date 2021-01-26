Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans have reportedly split up, with the latter alleging the Liar actor is ‘leaving his family’.

Reports claim actress Alice, 49, said in a now-deleted tweet that she and her young daughters felt ‘confused’ after Ioan, 47, told them he is leaving.

Liar star Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans with one of their daughters (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened with Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans?

According to Metro, the tweet read: “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.

“Me and our young daughters… are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

Read more: Liar viewers split over final episode

Ioan played Andrew in the drama Liar (Credit: Elliot / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Who is Ioan Gruffudd and when did he marry Alice Evans?

Ioan is a Welsh actor. He and Alice tied the knot in 2007.

The couple have two daughters together – 11-year-old Ella and Elsie, seven.

Ioan is a film and TV star, with acting credits including ITV drama Liar and big Hollywood movies such as Fantastic Four, King Arthur and Titanic.

In Liar, he played rapist Andrew Earlham and starred alongside Downton actress Joanne Froggatt.

Ioan first met Alice when they were both in the film 102 Dalmatians. At the time, Alice was in a relationship with Olivier Picasso, the grandson of famous painter Pablo Picasso.

The couple married in 2007 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Who is Alice Evans and what has she been in?

Ioan’s wife, Alice Evans, is also a well-known TV star.

The British-American star, originally from New Jersey in the US, moved to the UK and spent her childhood in Bristol.

She has acted in The Vampire Diaries, Brothers & Sisters and the fantasy series Grimm.

Alice was among the woman who accused Miramax producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Writing in the Telegraph in 2017, she spoke of the shame she felt for not speaking out sooner.

Alice met Ioan on the set of 102 Dalmatians (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also revealed how husband Ioan reacted to her story about Weinstein. She accused the disgraced producer of inviting her go into a bathroom with him when they met in 2002 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Read more: Angela Black: ITV commissions new drama starring Liar’s Joanne Froggatt

Alice said: “Ioan, bless him, the first thing he said [after hearing I was going public] was, ‘But what about Liar? What’s it going to look like?’

“And I understood.”

She continued: “And then he was called onto set and I had three hours’ wait, then he came back almost in tears and said: ‘My god, I’m sorry I said that, it is an extraordinary coincidence.

“But this is way too important to worry about any bizarre coincidental things happening on the same day’.'”

ED! contacted Weinstein’s reps for comment regarding her allegations.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.