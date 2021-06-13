You know when the mood takes you to watch Harry Potter again – is it available to stream on Netflix UK?

Here we take a look if the ever popular Harry Potter movies are available on Netflix.

And where else the films can currently be streamed online.

Is Harry Potter on Netflix UK?

Harry Potter is not currently available to stream on Netflix UK.

British Netflix customers won’t find any Harry Potter films on the streaming service.

However, they are available in certain regions, including Portugal and Canada.

What’s more, Netflix updates its international libraries all the time.

So Harry Potter might be available to Netflix UK customers eventually.

Keep an eye out on what’s new to Netflix updates and more for their latest film listings.

Is Harry Potter available on Amazon?

All eight Harry Potter movies are available to buy as DVDs and Blu-ray on Amazon UK.

Also, all eight movies are currently available to purchase together on Prime Video.

Once purchased, they are owned by you digitally, and can be streamed any time.

The movies are also available to purchase on Prime Video on an individual basis.

Where can I stream Harry Potter movies?

In addition to Amazon Prime, they are also available to rent individually on YouTube and on iTunes/Apple TV Plus.

Harry Potter movies are not currently available to stream on Disney Plus.

When was the last Harry Potter movie out?

The final Harry Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part Two, was released in July 2011.

The film made over $1.3 billion internationally and it became the highest-grossing film ever for Warner Bros.

Will there be any more Harry Potter films?

Many die-hard Harry Potter fans have hoped there will somehow be a Harry Potter 9.

This comes in spite of the main Harry Potter books all having been covered across the eight movies.

Author JK Rowling has also said she has no plans for a ninth Harry Potter book or film.

During her Broadway play’s opening in 2019, she said: “I think we truly have now told, as far as pushing the story ahead, the story that I, in the back of my brain, needed to tell.

“I believe it’s very self-evident, in the seventh book, in the epilogue, that Albus is the character I’m most intrigued by.

“What’s more, I figure we’ve done the story equity.

“So I think pushing it onto Harry’s grandkids truly would be a significant critical move, and I’m not keen on doing that.”

Despite this, fans can learn of new Harry Potter tales from her sell-out play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

In addition, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise movies serve as Harry Potter prequels.

Hugely successful, the third instalment is set to premiere in 2022.

Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film?

Although JK Rowling has said there will be no more Harry Potter movies, a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film is a possibility.

In fact, it has been reported that the original Harry Potter cast are even in talks with producers.

And Warner Bros has apparently bought the legal rights to the play.

However, Warner Bros have not confirmed their next move.

All they have said so far is: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a stage play, with no plans for there to be a film.”

Yet Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe said he sees a Harry Potter movie sequel or reboot as inevitable.

Speaking to IGN, he said: “I’m sure there will be some other version of it.

“I know I’m not the last Harry Potter I’m gonna see in my lifetime – we’ve already got a few more.”

