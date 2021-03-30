David Bradley is one of Britain’s most beloved character actors.

And he’s presenting part of the latest episode of For The Love of Britain.

In his episode acting veteran David returns to Alnwick castle, Northumberland.

This is the spot where he filmed scenes for the first ever Harry Potter movie – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Here we take a closer look at the life and times of David Bradley…

David Bradley found global fame late in life thanks to Harry Potter (Credit: SplashNews)

How old is David Bradley now? Is he married?

David Bradley is 78. As of March 2021.

His birth date is April 17, 1942.

He’s been married to his wife Rosanna since 1978 and they have three children together.

Who did David Bradley play in Harry Potter?

David played Argus Filch in the Harry Potter movies. Argus is a Squib and the caretaker of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

He is often spotted with his faithful cat Mrs Norris lurking the corridors of Hogwarts.

In an interview with Vulture, David said he regularly gets stopped and asked to do Filch impressions or for autographs.

The actor is more than happy to chat with fans (Credit: SplashNews)

He explained: “When somebody’s face lights up as they’re walking towards me, I’m trying to guess, ‘What is it they watch?’ It’s a little game, and I always get it wrong.

“With Harry Potter, you get parents who say, ‘Can I get your autograph? It’s not for me, you understand. It’s for my son,’ or for my daughter. They won’t admit to the fact that they watch it. [laughs] And for many years, it was only Potter fans who would stop me on the street.”



He continued: “Or they want me to say one of my lines for their ring tone on their phone, one of my most horrible Filch lines from Harry Potter in my harshest Cockney voice, so I usually oblige.

“Why not? I appreciate the fact that they watch the stuff. Without them, I wouldn’t be working!”

Was David Bradley in Game of Thrones?

Yes, David played Lord Walder Frey in Games of Thrones.

His character helped organise the controversial Red Wedding Massacre.

He’s an evil and creepy character who has multiple wives and 29 legitimate children.

Lord Frey is a reoccurring character throughout the Game of Thrones television series.

He’s been acting across telly and film for decades now (Credit: SplashNews)

What are some of his other well-known roles?

David’s illustrious acting career spans back to 1971.

Some of his most recent popular roles include playing Ricky Gervais’ dad in the hit Netflix series After Life.

He also played Abraham Setrakian in the hit series The Strain and as The Doctor in Doctor Who.

You may also recognise him as Charlie in Mount Pleasant, Quane in Britannica or as Jack Marshall in Broadchurch.

Despite his impressive age, he’s still got many exciting projects in the pipeline.

He’s the voice of Gepetto in the upcoming revamp of Pinocchio and has a voice role in upcoming animation Emily the Little Match Girl.

When is For the Love of Britain on?

David Bradley’s episode for For The Love of Britain airs on Tuesday March 30 at 7.30pm on ITV.

It will be available to stream on ITV Hub shortly after it airs.

