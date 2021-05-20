Innocent series 2 is approaching its climax, and in last night’s penultimate episode (Wednesday May 19) the plot thickened considerably.

With new suspects appearing and old ones being let off the hook, viewers have their own theories as to who they think killed Matty Taylor.

And, with the final episode looming on the horizon, it looks like Sam Wright who’s in the frame.

Viewers think Sam did it (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode three of Innocent series 2 last night?

In last night’s episode, attention shifted towards Sam Wright after he threw his fiancée Karen under the bus (metaphorically speaking).

Also during the episode, Matty’s complex parent situation was fully revealed.

Read more: Innocent 2: Did Sam Wright kill Matty Taylor? And other burning questions after episode three

However, as Sally and Sam began to get closer again and his new fiancée Karen started to go off the rails, viewers became convinced he was the prime suspect.

And the reasons?

Viewers think that he killed Matty because he was jealous of the teen’s relationship with his wife.

Now, with Sally out of prison, he’s looking to frame Karen.

#innocent who do we reckon did it??? Red herrings all over the place. It’s well gunna be Sam imho but so want it to be Karen 😂 — Midge (@Midget_Jones32) May 19, 2021

£5 says it’s Sam Wright – Can’t wait for tomorrow night now! @ChrisLangWriter #Innocent — Justin Moors (@justinmoors) May 19, 2021

Did Sam hear the rumours that sally and Matt had been seen by Anna… went to confront matty and ended up killing him. Let his wife take the wrap as he blamed her for cheating.. but now feel remorseful.. #innocent — Becca (@RebeccaBrass7) May 19, 2021

Well last night I thought it was Bethany and now I think it was Sam #innocent — Victoria Martine (@Vmartine1905) May 19, 2021

Sam is the murderer. He was happy for his ex to take the blame and now he is framing his fiance for it #innocent — Laura Garside (@LauraGarside) May 19, 2021

Sam thinking if he can stitch Karen up and get her out of the way, Sally will just take him back and they'll pick up where they left off. Did he kill Matty cos he thought Sally was shagging him? 🤔 #Innocent — C-bomb (@CxxPIPxx) May 19, 2021

How did viewers react?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter in their droves to share their theories.

One said: “Sam is the murderer. He was happy for his ex to take the blame and now he is framing his fiancee for it #innocent.”

£5 says it’s Sam Wright – Can’t wait for tomorrow night now!

Another wrote: “Sam thinking if he can stitch Karen up and get her out of the way, Sally will just take him back and they’ll pick up where they left off.

“Did he kill Matty because he thought Sally was [bleep] him?”

A third said: “£5 says it’s Sam Wright – Can’t wait for tomorrow night now!”

Karen is still in the frame (Credit: ITV)

However, others think the killer could be Bethany but her mother Karen is covering it up.

One person said: “My theory: Bethany killed Matty, and Karen helped cover it up.”

Another wrote: “Is Karen too obvious? Reacting to what Matty did to her daughter. Bethany – and Karen covered it up?”

A third agreed: “Eurgh Karen. I reckon the daughter is involved somehow and she’s covering for her.”

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Who are the other suspects?

Although Sam was clearly the prime suspect in a lot of people’s eyes, there were others, too.

His fiancée Karen admitted to Sam that she had confronted Matty before his death.

But she lied to the police.

Read more: Innocent series 2: Where was it filmed? The A Word, The Lakes and Hetty Wainthrop Investigates were made nearby

And then there’s Bethany.

She is a victim of bullying from Matty in the months before his death.

It’s all to play for!

The final episode of Innocent is on tonight (Thursday May 20) at 9pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.