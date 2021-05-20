Innocent series 2 - viewers' theories on Sam and Karen
TV

Innocent series 2: Theories on who killed Matty Taylor as viewers torn

We're getting closer to the truth

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

Innocent series 2 is approaching its climax, and in last night’s penultimate episode (Wednesday May 19) the plot thickened considerably.

With new suspects appearing and old ones being let off the hook, viewers have their own theories as to who they think killed Matty Taylor.

And, with the final episode looming on the horizon, it looks like Sam Wright who’s in the frame.

Viewers think Sam did it (Credit: ITV)

What happened in episode three of Innocent series 2 last night?

In last night’s episode, attention shifted towards Sam Wright after he threw his fiancée Karen under the bus (metaphorically speaking).

Also during the episode, Matty’s complex parent situation was fully revealed.

Read more: Innocent 2: Did Sam Wright kill Matty Taylor? And other burning questions after episode three

However, as Sally and Sam began to get closer again and his new fiancée Karen started to go off the rails, viewers became convinced he was the prime suspect.

And the reasons?

Viewers think that he killed Matty because he was jealous of the teen’s relationship with his wife.

Now, with Sally out of prison, he’s looking to frame Karen.

How did viewers react?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter in their droves to share their theories.

One said: “Sam is the murderer. He was happy for his ex to take the blame and now he is framing his fiancee for it #innocent.”

£5 says it’s Sam Wright – Can’t wait for tomorrow night now!

Another wrote: “Sam thinking if he can stitch Karen up and get her out of the way, Sally will just take him back and they’ll pick up where they left off.

“Did he kill Matty because he thought Sally was [bleep] him?”

A third said: “£5 says it’s Sam Wright – Can’t wait for tomorrow night now!”

Innocent series 2 fan theories as to who killed Matty Taylor
Karen is still in the frame (Credit: ITV)

However, others think the killer could be Bethany but her mother Karen is covering it up.

One person said: “My theory: Bethany killed Matty, and Karen helped cover it up.”

Another wrote: “Is Karen too obvious? Reacting to what Matty did to her daughter. Bethany – and Karen covered it up?”

A third agreed: “Eurgh Karen. I reckon the daughter is involved somehow and she’s covering for her.”

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany
Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Who are the other suspects?

Although Sam was clearly the prime suspect in a lot of people’s eyes, there were others, too.

His fiancée Karen admitted to Sam that she had confronted Matty before his death.

But she lied to the police.

Read more: Innocent series 2: Where was it filmed? The A Word, The Lakes and Hetty Wainthrop Investigates were made nearby

And then there’s Bethany.

She is a victim of bullying from Matty in the months before his death.

It’s all to play for!

The final episode of Innocent is on tonight (Thursday May 20) at 9pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Prince Harry and Meghan 'snubbed' by royals on anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan ‘snubbed’ by royals on anniversary as fans divided
strictly come dancing tour
Strictly Come Dancing tour: Janette Manrara admits cancellation has caused ‘heavy sadness’
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What's happening on Thursday, May 20 2021
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Thursday, May 20 2021
GMB Kate Garraway
GMB star Kate Garraway forced to delay work project due to health woes
gemma collins shows off her weight loss
Gemma Collins weight loss: Star looks slimmer than ever in skin-tight white jeans
Johnny Vegas glamping prices
Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping – what are the prices of Field of Dreams?