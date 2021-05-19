Innocent series 2 is wowing viewers with a twisty-turny murder mystery, but the locations have also been a talking point.

Set in picture-perfect Keswick in the Lake District, the landscapes featured in the ITV crime drama are full of beautiful forests and expanses of water.

But where is the series actually filmed, and what other series were filmed there?

Picture-perfect Lake District (Credit: ITV)

Where was Innocent series 2 filmed?

Although set in the Lake District in England’s northwest, series two of Innocent was filmed in two different places.

Whereas the first series was filmed on the south coast, the majority of this series was indeed filmed in and around the picturesque town of Keswick.

And the surrounding Lake District was also used.

But the interiors were filmed in Dublin, Ireland.

Katherine as Sally Wright in Innocent (Credit: ITV)

What did the cast and crew say about the Lake District?

Executive producer Jamie Gwilt said: “We had some fabulous actors and a story set in an attractive world on the south coast.

“This time we have the Lake District, which is a great place to set a story like this.

“It’s achingly beautiful and yet it’s a wild and unpredictable landscape.

Meanwhile, star Katherine Kelly said: “With it being set in the Lake District it was really helpful visually, because she’s outside a lot.

Elsewhere, co-star Jamie Bamber said about Dublin: “Lovely Georgian architecture and rolling countryside to look at not far from the coast.”

What else has been filmed in the Lake District?

Keswick and the Lake District area has proved to be a popular location for TV series.

Most notably, BBC One’s The A Word was filmed near Keswick.

Also filmed in the area was another BBC One drama, The Lakes.

As the title suggests, the Jimmy McGovern-penned series was an atmospheric story starring John Simm and Emma Cuniffe.

It was broadcast in 1997.

Going back further, the cosy crime hit of the 1990s – Hetty Wainthrop Investigates – was also filmed in nearby Kendal.