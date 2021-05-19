Innocent series 2 is hurtling towards its dramatic conclusion, and Matty’s killer is still on the loose – so here are the questions we have after watching episode three.

The penultimate episode saw Karen lie time and time again to the police, but suspicion also fell on her fiancé Sam…

Here’s everything we want answered in the final episode and our reasons why we think Sam murdered Matty.

Sam and Karen are both acting suspiciously (Credit: ITV1)

Innocent 2 episode three questions: Is Sally turning bad or was she all along?

In episode three, viewers saw that Sally (Katherine Kelly) isn’t quite as sweet as she appears.

She’s certainly happy to throw the finger of suspicion on Karen and her daughter Bethany – perhaps with good reason, though.

Sally has every reason to be bitter after spending five years in jail for a crime she didn’t commit.

Are the actions those of a woman scorned?

Or is there more to it?

Is Braithwaite falling for Sally?

DCI Braithwaite appears to have a soft spot for Sally.

The clues were there, even before he asked her for a drink to play “tragedy top trumps”.

Both have been through trauma, and have lost everything.

Is it wrong that we think they’d make a great couple?

Sally shows another side in episode three of Innocent (Credit: ITV1)

Innocent episode three questions: What is Bethany hiding?

In episode three of Innocent 2, we learnt that Matty bullied Bethany in the months leading up to his death.

Bethany is described as having “depression and anxiety issues”.

Did she attempt suicide with the overdose of codeine or was it accidental as her mum Karen claims?

And has social worker Karen been instrumental in hiding her daughter’s files from social services?

How are the Amazon gift cards relevant?

The police officers have found a missing Amazon gift card related to the crime.

The card was not investigated at the time of the murder due to an oversight.

What is the relevance, and will the results of the gift card blow the case wide open?

Amy-Leigh Hickman as Bethany in Innocent series two (Credit: ITV1)

Why does Karen keep on lying?

Viewers have learnt not to believe a word out of Karen’s mouth.

She has lied to fiancé Sam for years about Matty and Bethany.

Karen also lied to Sam about her encounter with Sally.

Most notably, though, is that Karen has continued to lie to the police about meeting Matty on the day he was murdered.

If she has nothing to hide, then why lie so much?

However, we don’t think Karen killed Matty – she’s too obvious!

Innocent episode three questions: Did Sam Wright kill Matty Taylor?

At the moment, the most likely suspect is Sam Wright.

He had motive, because he believed his then-wife Sally was having an affair with Matty.

And he seemed very keen to go to the police and possibly implicate fiancée Karen in the crime by telling them about her encounter with Matty on the day he died.

His alibi is iffy, too.

At the end of episode three, his alibi Aaron Holmes phones him for a “little chat”.

Did Sam pay Aaron – a drug addict – to give him an alibi?

And back in episode one, Karen told Sam (Jamie Bamber) that she would forgive him for “anything”…

Does she know something about her soon-to-be husband that the police don’t?

Innocent concludes on Thursday May 20 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

