The season finale of Innocent series two on ITV was a twisty, turn-y treat for all lovers of crime thrillers – but will there ever be a series 3?

Innocent 2 ended on a high – with Sally Wright getting a happy ending of sorts.

And Matty Taylor’s killer was finally revealed and locked up for his crimes.

Here’s everything we know about whether the drama will return.

***Warning: spoilers from Innocent series two ahead***

Sally was finally vindicated in the season finale of Innocent series two (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Innocent series 2: Where was it filmed? The A Word, The Lakes and Hetty Wainthrop Investigates were made nearby

Will there be a third series of Innocent?

ITV have not yet confirmed if there will be another series of Innocent.

But we’d be very surprised if they didn’t commission one.

Writer Chris Lang is currently working on Unforgotten series five.

However, we predict he’ll be penning another series of Innocent not long after.

So watch this space!

What has co-creator Matthew Arlidge said about a new Innocent?

Co-creator Matthew Arlidge has hinted that series three depends on how well series two goes down with viewers.

Talking about series one and two, he said: “When Innocent broadcast in May 2018, co-creator Chris Lang and I held our breaths, praying for a positive reception.

“We need not have worried.

“With stellar talents Lee Ingleby, Hermione Norris and Dan Ryan anchoring the show, our four-part thriller hooked a huge audience, going on to become the channel’s highest-rated new drama of the year.

“ITV’s Controller of Drama, Polly Hill, swiftly commissioned a sequel, posing Chris and I with a tricky dilemma – how to give the audience more of what they loved, whilst nevertheless offering them something distinctive and fresh?”

Viewers know that if Innocent returns, it will be a new story with new characters and a different cast.

Lee Ingleby and Hermoine Norris led the cast in the first ever series of Innocent (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Innocent star Katherine Kelly’s best roles since she quit Coronation Street

Innocent series three: what we know so far

If there was going to be another season, we know it would be a completely new case.

Co-creator Matthew Arlidge says: “Yes, it was always the intention that each series should always be a completely new case.

“Each one is intended to be a stand-alone story under the umbrella title of Innocent.

“In series one, Lee Ingleby played a man who is convicted of a murder and acquitted on appeal.

“That means the evidence isn’t sufficient to convict and a question hangs over his guilt.

“The difference to series two is that Katherine Kelly‘s character Sally is emphatically cleared of murder.

“But a cloud still hangs over her with the accusation of an apparent relationship with 16-year old Matty Taylor: the student that she taught English and Drama to.

“Her key objectives are to prove that that accusation was a lie, convincing her husband that she was ever faithful and to rebuild her life and career.”

Of course, viewers know now that it was Sally’s husband Sam who killed Matty.

Innocent series one and two are currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

Did you enjoy series two of Innocent? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.