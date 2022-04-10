Stephen Mulhern fans have begged ITV to make In For A Penny longer than just 30 minutes as the show returned last night.

TV favourite Stephen was back on Saturday night with a brand new series of the hit game show.

Last night’s episode saw Stephen return with his unique set of games as he headed to Birmingham.

In For A Penny returned last night (Credit: ITV)

In For A Penny last night

During the show, the presenter met a string of people from Birmingham as they tried to win the games for some cash.

However, viewers had just one complaint despite loving the show being back.

They weren’t happy with it being just 30 minutes and begged for longer episodes!

Viewers want longer episodes! (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote on Twitter: “Once again, #InForAPenny needs to be on longer than half an hour.”

Another said: “Should definitely be on for more than half an hour, not stopped laughing #InForAPenny.”

A third tweeted: “Brilliant! Wish it was on longer!”

Another added: “@StephenMulhern great to see In For A Penny return. Half an hour isn’t enough though.

“I’m sure you could fill a bigger slot.”

Fans gushed over Stephen and the hilarious show (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, other viewers were in hysterics over the show and loved having Stephen back on their screens.

One gushed: “Can’t even explain my joy at knowing #InForAPenny is back on telly. I love @StephenMulhern so much.”

Should definitely be on for more than half an hour.

Another said: “@StephenMulhern we all love Saturday Night Takeaway but #InForAPenny is an absolute work of comedy genius! 30 minutes of hilarious improv! Well done Stephen!”

A third commented: “@StephenMulhern is broadcasting gold. The best guy on television bar none. Love him. #InForAPenny.”

It comes after Stephen took some time out as he rested on doctors’ orders.

Stephen Mulhern illness

Stephen addressed his Twitter followers after many expressed concerns for him following his absence from Saturday Night Takeaway for a few weeks back in February and the start of March.

He said: “Hello all, sorry I’ve been quiet on here recently and thank you for all your lovely messages.

“I’ve had some time off and been resting up on doctors orders.

“I’m on the mend, I’m happy to say, and looking forward to getting back to work soon.”

In For A Penny returns to ITV, Saturday April 16, at 6:30pm.

