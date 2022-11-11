I’m A Celebrity viewers fume as Matt Hancock makes shock confession

I’m A Celebrity tonight saw the celebrities grill, Matt Hancock on his behaviour during the pandemic.

During the chat, Matt made a shock confession – but viewers weren’t happy at all.

Matt Hancock grilled on I’m A Celebrity tonight

During tonight’s show, the celebrities finally addressed the elephant in the room – Matt Hancock’s handling of the pandemic.

While in the camp, Matt was asked by Chris Moyles what his plan is once he leaves the jungle.

“What’s the plan, come out of here, write a book?” he asked.

“I’ve just finished a book – Pandemic Diaries. Does what it says on the tin,” Matt said.

“How warts and all is it?” Chris asked. “Totally. Tells the story straight. Needs telling,” Matt replied.

Matt was then asked about his own rule-breaking, which led to his resignation as Health Secretary.

“You got a lockdown fine, didn’t you?” Chris asked. “No, of course I didn’t. No, I did not. I didn’t break any…”

“You were socialising with someone outside of your household,” Charlene White then said.

“I didn’t break any laws. Guidance is different,” Matt retorted.

Matt Hancock makes shock confession on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Matt was then asked why he went against his own guidance.

“Because it was a mistake, because I fell in love with somebody,” he said.

“But you did it anyway?” Scarlette Douglas fired back. “That’s why I apologised for it.”

Charlene then told her story, explaining that her aunt died during the early days of the pandemic.

“And I get that you fell in love, I understand all of those things, but sorry for a lot of families like mine doesn’t really cut it,” Charlene said.

“Yeah. Well, there you go. That’s one of the reasons that I regret it as much as I do,” Matt said.

An emotional Matt later then said: “Do you know what it is actually, what I’m really looking for is a bit of forgiveness, that’s what I’m really looking for.”

Charlene then pulled him in for a hug as his voice broke.

Viewers fume at Matt Hancock

The celebrities may have bought Matt’s emotional confession, but viewers ta home weren’t convinced.

“I simply can’t stomach Matt Hancock lying on a hammock chuckling about facing a possible trial over the handling of the pandemic. I just can’t. The jokes over now. Vote him out and let others take centre stage,” one viewer tweeted.

“Pandemic [bleeping] Diaries are you having a laugh that’s why he’s in there to promote his [bleeping] book,” another then said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Pandemic diaries! Seriously, see the [bleep] still doesn’t see he has done anything wrong!”

“Congratulations Matt Hancock you’ve basically just told us there’s one rule for us and one rule for you and yours,” another fumed.

“He’s seriously writing a book? This guy is still profiting from people’s deaths, he’s [bleeping] disgusting,” a fifth said.

Not everyone was against Matt though.

“Me thinking when Matt Hancock came in I’d hate him but now I’m sat nearly crying feeling sorry for him in the camp,” one viewer tweeted.

