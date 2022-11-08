I’m A Celebrity fans all saying the same thing as Babatunde completes first Bushtucker trial

I’m A Celebrity tonight saw Babatunde Aleshe take part in his first Bushtucker trial – Horrifying Heights.

The comedian did so well in the challenge that viewers at home said he doesn’t need to do another trial as he’s redeemed himself!

Babatunde took part in the Bushtucker trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Babatunde Aleshe’s trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight

Last night (Monday, November 7) saw Babatunde learn that he would be taking part in the Bushtucker trial.

During tonight’s edition of I’m A Celebrity, Babatunde went off to win some stars for the camp by taking part in ‘Horrifying Heights’.

Babatunde, of course, failed his first trial on the show – which also involved heights.

“The more I think about it the more I’m actually getting vexed. You guys, why did you pick me?” the comedian said in the Bush Telegraph.

The trial in question saw Babatunde on a revolving platform 100 feet in the air.

Babatunde then had to make his way around the platform, grabbing the stars as he went.

The difficult challenge saw him battling the wind and the rain too.

There were nine stars up for grabs – and Babatunde managed to grab all nine.

Grabbing the final one was a feat in itself too, as it took a leap of faith to reach.

Babatunde managed to grab all nine stars (Credit: ITV)

Babatunde grabs all 9 stars on I’m A Celebrity tonight

As he made his way around the revolving platform, Babatunde said: “I’m proud of myself.”

“I’m proud of you,” Ant said.

After the trial was complete, Babatunde spoke about how “crazy” he was doing the trial.

“I kept saying to myself, ‘You are crazy, how am I doing this right now?’ That’s all I kept thinking, ‘How am I doing this?”

Ant and Dec then told the comedian they were proud of him before he headed back to camp.

It’s safe to say that Babatunde’s fellow campmates were proud of the star too.

His nine stars meant that he won nine meals for the camp – for which they were very grateful.

Babatunde received widespread praise for doing the trial (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Babatunde

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter after the trial to praise the 34-year-old, with many saying that he has “redeemed” himself.

Some even went so far as to say that the star is exempt from future trials.

“I hope #Babatunde doesn’t have to do the next trial – he has just totally redeemed himself after giving up on the initial plank trial!” one viewer tweeted.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so chuffed for someone completing a challenge before! Well done Babatunde!!” another gushed.

“Aaaaand Babatunde just made himself the nation’s sweetheart!” a third wrote.

“And just like that, @BabatundeComedy proved the doubters wrong!! Well done dude,” another said.

“Well done Babatunde, you’ve redeemed yourself,” a fifth tweeted.

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow (Wednesday, November 9) at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

