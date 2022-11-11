I’m A Celebrity tonight: Boy George gags over fermented dish as Matt Hancock watches on

I’m A Celebrity stars Boy George and Matt Hancock will face tonight’s eating trial and it looks set to be as gruesome as ever.

The public voted for the pair to take on La Cucaracha Cafe on tonight’s show (November 11).

In a preview clip released by ITV, Boy George – who is vegetarian – is presented with fermented plums as Matt watches on.

Boy George eats fermented plums on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Boy George and Matt Hancock’s trial on I’m A Celebrity

As a lid is lifted to unveil two tortilla wraps filled with the plums, Ant says: “Fermented plums.”

Dec adds: “Doesn’t sound that bad.”

Ant tells Boy George: “You have to eat six.”

Boy George gets stuck straight in and begins eating the plums.

Ant says: “Oh he’s popping them in. One, two, three.. he’s not hanging around!”

Matt watches on as Boy George eats the plums during the trial (Credit: ITV)

As Boy George puts another in his mouth, he begins to struggle.

Matt, meanwhile, is watching on.

Dec says: “Hang on, something has stopped him in his tracks.”

Boy George replies: “The taste,” as Matt bursts out in laughter.

Boy George continues: “It tastes like perfume. Tastes like you’re being posioned.”

Matt says: “Wow.”

Boy George gags as he struggles to get through the eating trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

Boy George then begins gagging as he struggles to swallow a plum.

He says: “It’s disgusting. It’s really disgusting. And I can eat anything.”

It tastes like perfume. Tastes like you’re being posioned.

But will they win all the stars?

Many viewers complained last night to see Matt up for another trial.

There’s one star they believe wants to do a Bushtucker trial and begged people to vote for Mike Tindall next.

Fermented plums anyone? (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

One said: “Everyone needs to vote for Mike to do a challenge, you can see he really wants to it makes me sad.”

“Can we like.. vote for Mike at least once because he looks bored that he’s not being chosen for trials,” another wrote.

A third tweeted: “PLEASE vote for Mike. Start giving everyone else a chance too.”

However, many viewers think Matt will get voted for every trial as long as he is in the jungle.

Many have already called the ITV programme the “Matt Hancock show”.

One said: “It’s the Matt show and I don’t want to watch it: #ImACeleb, bore off.”

Another tweeted: “Unpopular opinion but I don’t want to see Matt do EVERY trial. I mean it isn’t the Matt show.”

One added: “As much as I like seeing Matt go through [bleep] can we please vote the others it’s becoming the Matt show.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

I'm A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.