I’m A Celebrity viewers are begging for Mike Tindall to be voted for trials after spotting his behaviour last night.

On Thursday night’s show, hosts Ant and Dec entered camp to reveal who would be taking on the next Bushtucker trial, La Cucaracha Cafe.

It was revealed that the public had voted for Matt Hancock and Boy George to face the eating trial.

Some I’m A Celeb viewers begged people to vote for Mike Tindall to do the trials as he looks ‘bored’ (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

However, viewers begged for the public to give Mike the oppportunity to do a trial as it looked like he wanted to do one.

As Ant and Dec went round each celebrity to reveal whether they’re likely to do the trial, they turned to Mike.

Ant said: “Mike… it’s not you.”

Mike shrugged and smiled and viewers soon took to Twitter.

Matt Hancock and Boy George will face tonight’s eating trial together (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “PLEASE vote for Mike. Start giving everyone else a chance too.”

In addition, another begged: “Everyone needs to vote for Mike to do a challenge, you can see he really wants to it makes me sad.”

A third wrote: “Please start voting for others otherwise it will get boring and predictable.

“Mike is itching to do a trial as are others.”

“Can we like.. vote for Mike at least once because he looks bored that he’s not being chosen for trials,” someone tweeted.

Viewers want to see Mike Tindall try and win stars for the I’m A Celebrity camp (Credit: ITV)

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

It comes after former health secretary Matt smashed last night’s trial, bagging 11 out of 11 stars.

He took on Tentacles of Terror, in which he faced a variety of water creatures.

Everyone needs to vote for Mike to do a challenge, you can see he really wants to it makes me sad.

Matt caused a stir when he entered camp on Wednesday night. Many of the campmates wanted to know why he was on the show.

According to a body language expert, Mike showed signs of “anger” and “contempt” towards Matt.

Mike’s ‘anger’ towards Matt Hancock?

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, expert Darren Stanton said: “When Matt was talking in the camp, Mike folded his arms across his chest and drew his posture inwards which is an unconscious signal of self protection and battening down the hatches.

“He also flashed the emotions of anger and contempt when the politician was speaking.”

He added: “So clearly a lot of the campmates have some issues with him stemming from his role and actions during lockdown.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV, tonight, from 9pm.

