I’m A Celebrity fans complained tonight (November 19) after hosts Ant and Dec made a huge announcement at the top of the show.

Last night’s show saw Loose Women star Charlene White become the first campmate to be eliminated.

And viewers were expecting to get rid of number two tonight.

Except Ant and Dec explained that they had other ideas…

Ant and Dec revealed there would be no elimination on I'm A Celebrity tonight

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Ant and Dec make announcement

Ant and Dec opened the show by revealing what was coming up on Saturday night’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity.

They revealed that, despite viewers expecting an elimination tonight, there actually wouldn’t be one.

So the 10 contestants live to sleep another night in camp.

However, although the stars of the show were undoubtedly happy to see another day in camp, viewers at home had the same complaint.

And one campmate in particular seemed to come in for quick a bit of stick.

No elimination tonight – viewers react

After Ant and Dec made the announcement, Twitter erupted.

“So did they just want rid of Charlene then?” asked one.

“Nobody’s going home? Well it’s going to be boring now,” said a second.

And it seems there was one star in particular viewers at home wanted to send home.

Boy George.

“None of them are going home? Oh please I was looking forward to potentially getting rid of BG,” said one.

Another agreed and said: “Oh ffs, another day of Boy George – no eviction.”

Others had a sneaking suspicion about what this could mean for evictions going forward, though.

One posted on Twitter suggesting that perhaps it would mean a double elimination in tomorrow night’s show.

They said: “That means there’s a double eviction coming tomorrow then.”

What else happened on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

Elsewhere on the show, all the campmates took part in the trial.

Babatunde read out the instructions to the camp.

“Celebrities, all of you will be taking part in today’s Trial, Partners In Grime.

“The Trial will be a test of how well you know each other.

“You now have 30 minutes to get yourself in pairs and learn everything you can about each other,” he said.

Arriving at the game show-style trial, Ant explained: “This is Partners In Grime. In this game show you will compete in your pairs.

“You’ll be asked a question about your partner and if their response matches yours you will win a star.

“There are five pairs, so 10 stars to be won and each pair will have two chances to win. This is a trial, of course, so there will be a few surprises along the way.”

Dec said: “If you want to stop the trial at any time just call out ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ But that will end the trial for you and your partner and you will lose the stars that you’re playing for.”

Luckily for the celebs – and Owen’s stomach – they were triumphant and went back to camp with all 10 stars.

