I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller was handed a rather unflattering nickname last night (December 2) by none other than Dame Arlene Phillips.

It was coined after Danny was declared camp deputy to David Ginola‘s leader.

And, while some viewers found it hysterical, others took offence on Danny’s behalf.

Arlene has coined a nickname for her I’m A Celebrity campmate Danny (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Danny on I’m A Celebrity last night?

Danny and David settled into their role as camp leaders, with Arlene clearly noticing the Emmerdale star hanging off every word the former footballer uttered.

It was then she coined the rather unflattering nickname for Danny, calling him “David’s [bleep]”.

Speaking in the Castle Telegraph, Arlene bemoaned the fact Kadeena Cox was having to do all the cooking.

She said: “There is a lot of work to do and it’s very frustrating when you can’t jump in and help.

“Whether the leader and his deputy [bleep] could be allowed to help when somebody says I need help…,” she said, coining Danny’s nickname.

Danny is David’s deputy after the public voted him in (Credit ITV)

How did viewers react to the insult?

Some I’m A Celebrity fans thought it was the best bit of TV they’ve seen in a while, but others called Arlene out over the comment.

“How dare Arlene called Danny David’s [bleep]!” fumed one.

Another said Danny would’ve loved the nickname, which was uttered out of earshot of all the other campmates.

“David’s ‘[bleep]’ I reckon that would’ve made his day,” declared one.

Others admitted they were “cackling” over the comment.

“Arlene calling Danny David’s deputy [bleep] has to be one of the funniest things I’ve heard in a long time because it’s so true,” said one.

Another added: “Arlene calling Danny the ‘deputy [bleep]’ has me cackling.”

“Arlene Phillips using the phrase ‘Deputy [bleep]’ has just made my Friday night,” another cooed.

Everyone acting like we haven’t already had an old lady on this show call somebody a b*tch… The only difference is lady c was iconic and Arlene just… isn’t #ImACeleb #ImACelebrity pic.twitter.com/qDb2Vh7ScY — Alex~ (@MeganTheMilf) December 3, 2021

What else happened with Arlene last night?

On last night’s show, Arlene and Simon Gregson took on the Castle Coin Challenge.

It was a hilarious piece of TV, with Twitter loving it.

However, Simon admitted that he did feel like he was being told off by the Strictly legend.

And, after winning the Mini Eggs, Arlene almost dropped the lot!

