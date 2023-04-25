I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Janice Dickinson has been ‘forced to quit’ the ITV show, a report claims.

Janice previously ended up as the runner-up when she took part in the 2007 I’m A Celebrity series.

The Sun reports US TV personality Janice, 68, was rushed to hospital following an incident in camp. Additionally, she is said to have hit the ground face first after reportedly tripping. Furthermore, the report indicates the smash left Janice bleeding.

Poor Janice Dickinson! (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Janice Dickinson exits camp?

The Sun claimed: “She was forced to quit the show after blood gushed from her head.”

A source told the tabloid outlet that there was blood “everywhere”. And Janice was helped by fellow castmates Fatima Whitbread and Myleene Klass – expected to be a latecomer – as the extent of her injury became known.

What a shock for I’m A Celebrity star Janice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity Fatima and Myleene to the rescue

Fatima was reportedly first to attend Janice after apparently hearing a thud. However, Myleene took charge. Additionally, she covered first aid in her recent book concerning everyday skills.

A source said: “Fatima didn’t sleep very well so was stoking the fire in the night when she heard the smash. She rushed over immediately to find Janice on the floor before ­Myleene decided to take charge.

There was blood everywhere.

“The whole camp had woken up but Myleene asked everyone to give Janice some space so she could tend to her. There was blood everywhere.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

Furthermore, The Sun reports Janice was searching for one of the camp’s open-air toilets when she fell.

ED! has approached a representative for I’m A Celebrity… South Africa for comment.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity… South Africa viewers in hysterics over Janice Dickinson’s remark about Paul Burrell

I’m a Celebrity… South Africa continues on ITV tonight, Tuesday April 25, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.