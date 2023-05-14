I’m A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney reveals show’s medical team ‘saved his life’ after their discovery in tests

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Dean Gaffney has revealed the show’s medical team “saved his life” after their discovery in tests.

The 45-year-old was back on TV screens recently as part of the ITV spin-off series – which was filmed last year in South Africa. However, Dean found himself booted from the show just days before the final – where Myleene Klass was crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend.

And now, following the series wrapping up, Dean has revealed how he counts himself lucky to be here at all – following what the show’s medical team discovered in tests in 2020.

The TV star appeared on the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Dean says I’m A Celebrity medical team ‘saved his life’

Dean shot to fame on EastEnders in 1993. The hunk then made his I’m A Celeb debut in 2006 where he finished in fifth place. What’s more, he was also considered for the Covid-safe series of the show in 2020 at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

But after he underwent medical tests for his potential appearance, docs were concerned about what they saw. So much so, that Dean now reckons the team “saved his life”.

They didn’t mince their words and said how lucky I was

He told the Mirror: “There is no doubt I’m A Celeb and its medical team saved my life. I might not be here today if it wasn’t for them finding what they did.”

Dean said the show’s medical team ‘saved his life’ (Credit: Channel 4)

I’m A Celeb medical team ‘didn’t mince their words’

The doctors found several polyps in his large intestine which ended up with him needing an emergency procedure. Dean then explained how “within hours” he was put under ­anaesthetic so they could take it out.

You’ve been very lucky.

The soap star noted how the team “didn’t mess about”. He also quipped how when he came round the doctors were “slightly angry” with him. He said: “They didn’t mince their words and said how lucky I was it had been found now. I was stunned.”

Dean was given a colonoscopy and doctors also put a camera down his throat. According to Dean, a doctor told him: “Had you not come to us today, in three years that could have turned to bowel cancer. You’ve been very lucky.”

