I'm A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney in camp
TV

I’m A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney reveals show’s medical team ‘saved his life’ after their discovery in tests

"You're very lucky"

By Joey Crutchley

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Dean Gaffney has revealed the show’s medical team “saved his life” after their discovery in tests.

The 45-year-old was back on TV screens recently as part of the ITV spin-off series – which was filmed last year in South Africa. However, Dean found himself booted from the show just days before the final – where Myleene Klass was crowned the first ever I’m A Celebrity legend.

And now, following the series wrapping up, Dean has revealed how he counts himself lucky to be here at all – following what the show’s medical team discovered in tests in 2020.

I'm A Celebrity star Dean Gaffney looking serious
The TV star appeared on the All Stars version of I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Dean says I’m A Celebrity medical team ‘saved his life’

Dean shot to fame on EastEnders in 1993. The hunk then made his I’m A Celeb debut in 2006 where he finished in fifth place. What’s more, he was also considered for the Covid-safe series of the show in 2020 at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

But after he underwent medical tests for his potential appearance, docs were concerned about what they saw. So much so, that Dean now reckons the team “saved his life”.

They didn’t mince their words and said how lucky I was

He told the Mirror: “There is no doubt I’m A Celeb and its medical team saved my life. I might not be here today if it wasn’t for them finding what they did.”

Dean Gaffney on Celebs Go Dating
Dean said the show’s medical team ‘saved his life’ (Credit: Channel 4)

I’m A Celeb medical team ‘didn’t mince their words’

The doctors found several polyps in his large intestine which ended up with him needing an emergency procedure. Dean then explained how “within hours” he was put under ­anaesthetic so they could take it out.

You’ve been very lucky.

The soap star noted how the team “didn’t mess about”. He also quipped how when he came round the doctors were “slightly angry” with him. He said: “They didn’t mince their words and said how lucky I was it had been found now. I was stunned.”

Dean was given a colonoscopy and doctors also put a camera down his throat. According to Dean, a doctor told him: “Had you not come to us today, in three years that could have turned to bowel cancer. You’ve been very lucky.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans ‘switch off’ after latest elimination: ’No point watching any more’

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Dean Gaffney I'm A Celebrity... I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Trending Articles

Mel Giedroyc smiling at BAFTAs and during Eurovision final
Mel Giedroyc steals the show with behaviour during Eurovision final
Coronation Street's Aaron, Abi, the Coronation Street logo and background of the Rovers
Coronation Street fan theory: Abi is plotting revenge and will bring Aaron down
Eurovision UK entry Mae Muller with co-hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton
Gutted Eurovision viewers make same complaint about contest as UK misses out on win
Prince Harry and Princess Kate look serious at coronation
Princess Kate’s uncle slams ‘petulant’ Prince Harry for ‘spoilt’ behaviour at King’s coronation
Kerry Katona with purple hair, Ruth Langsford and a nervous Phillip Schofield
Inside Phillip Schofield’s ‘feuds’ – from Ruth Langsford to Kerry Katona and Amanda Holden
Princess Kate playing the piano at Eurovision
Kate, Princess of Wales stuns Eurovision viewers as she shows off talent in appearance