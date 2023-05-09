Andy Whyment hits out at Janice Dickinson for ‘abusing’ Ant and Dec on I’m A Celeb… South Africa

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa star Andy Whyment has hit out at Janice Dickinson for “abusing” Ant and Dec on the ITV show.

Corrie legend Andy was the latest celeb to get the boot from the ITV show on Monday night (May 8) along with Toff. The duo was up against Myleene Klass and Jordan Banjo in an elimination trial as the show headed into its final week.

And now, Andy, who has played Kirk on Corrie for over twenty years, has hit out at supermodel and campmate Janice Dickinson.

Andy has hit out at Janice (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa: Andy hits out at Janice Dickinson

During his time in the South African jungle, Andy clashed with Janice, with the supermodel insisting that he was “scared of her”.

These are massive stars in the UK and you’re just blatantly abusing them on national television

But now, in a new interview, Andy has made a savage dig at Janice, branding her as “abusive” towards Ant and Dec.

Speaking about Janice to The Sun, he said: “When Ant and Dec came in early doors she was talking about what they were wearing and saying ‘you look terrible’ and it’s like, these are the hosts of the show. These are massive stars in the UK and you’re just blatantly abusing them on national television. I know Janice is a really, really famous person whereas I’m just Kirk from Corrie but manners cost nothing.”

Janice was being ‘abusive’ towards Ant and Dec, says Andy (Credit: ITV)

Andy says Janice was ‘acting up’ on I’m A Celebrity

What’s more, in another savage blow to Janice, Andy also accused 68-year-old Janice of “acting up for the cameras”.

I don’t think there’s any need for it. I don’t know if it’s for the cameras or something.

He recalled how he appeared on the OG version of the show back in 2019, alongside Caitlyn Jenner who is a “massive star”. But Andy noted that she “wasn’t rude like Janice”.

“I don’t think there’s any need for it. I don’t know if it’s for the cameras or something,” he said.

Myleene and Jordan won the challenge (Credit: ITV)

Toff and Andy eliminated

On Friday (May 5), Myleene and Jordan went up against Toff and Andy in an elimination trial. The mining-style trial saw the celebrities grabbing golden nuggets in disgusting conditions. They then had to place the nuggets on some scales. Unfortunately for Toff and Andy, they weren’t quick enough and ended up losing to Myleene and Jordan. This meant that they were sent home.

“We’ve loved it,” Toff gushed as she spoke to Ant and Dec. “We’ve loved it. I’ve found it harder this time” Andy then confessed. Andy gushed that he had “loved” the experience.

“Thank you for having me back,” he said to the presenting duo. “I’m just gutted I’m leaving like this covered in crap.”

ED! has contacted reps for Janice for comment.

