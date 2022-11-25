I’m A Celebrity: Owen Warner’s behaviour really starts to irritate viewers

I’m A Celebrity fans are losing patience with Owen Warner, accusing him of only ever talking about food.

To be fair, food is high on the list of everyone in there, given the lack of it!

But Owen appears to talk about being hungry more than most in the I’m A Celebrity jungle – and lets everyone know about it!

Owen was salivating over the food (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans annoyed by Owen

Annoyed fans have pointed out his constant food chat is getting ‘irritating’ and ‘boring’.

“Owen is irritating me a bit now. He doesn’t bring much than talking about food,” said one.

“Seriously how can one person be soooo hungry all the time! I literally only know Owen is in Hollyoaks and he’s hungry constantly hungry [bleep] shut up,” agreed another.

One more added: “Ok Owen we get it, you love food, now please stop going on!”

“Ngl I’m getting bored of Owen. All he does is say he’s hungry,” wrote a fourth.

“Owen, we know you’re hungry pal, getting a bit old now,” added someone else.

And another said: “Two minutes in and Owen is already talking about food,” followed by the hashtags ‘boring’ and ‘annoying’.

However, other fans are still on Owen’s side – and he’s one of the favourites to win.

“I love Owen,” wrote one.

“I really hope Owen wins,” said another.

The cooked breakfast went down well (Credit: ITV)

Fry-up in the jungle

The talk of food came pretty early in the show as the campmates were delivered the ingredients for a fry-up.

Jill revealed: “I was actually dreaming of bacon and egg all night.”

Owen then said: “To have normal food for breakfast, so excited!”

When the breakfast bag arrived, Mike went through it and said: “We have sourdough [bread], baby. We have a whole slice of bread each!”

Matt in the Bush Telegraph said: “Last night was pretty painful, but to see breakfast coming, that was really worth it.”

Owen also took to the Bush Telegraph and added: “The smell of that bacon cooking. Oh my days! I have missed you, full English.”

After breakfast they then discovered Chris Moyles was the next person to leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Owen was upset, saying: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away.

“It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taketh my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tomorrow night (Saturday, November 26) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

