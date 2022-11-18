I’m A Celebrity odds: Favourite to leave tonight revealed ahead of first elimination

I’m A Celebrity odds have revealed which campmate is likely to leave the jungle first ahead of tonight’s elimination.

Tonight’s episode (November 18) will showcase the first elimination of the series. This will come after Charlene White and Boy George take on their Bushtucker trial.

However according to William Hill, the Loose Women host, 42, is the favourite to leave the jungle with odds placed at 8/15.

Charlene White is the favourite to leave according to William Hill (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity odds

A spokesperson said: “The first of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! eliminations start this evening, and our markets suggest it’s an easy choice for who will be the first campmate to pack their bags in Friday’s episode.

“Charlene White is the comfortable 8/15 favourite to fail to receive enough votes from the public, spelling the end of her time in camp, whilst Jill Scott remains the frontrunner at EVS to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.”

They added: “Former health secretary Matt Hancock finds himself in the curious position of being the second favourite to leave on Friday (13/2), yet remains the fourth favourite to win the show (15/2)!

“There certainly seems to be an air of indecision within the British public when it comes to the West Suffolk MP.”

It’s nearly time for the first Celebrity to leave the jungle 😱 Head to the #ImACeleb App to vote for your favourite Celeb and we’ll bid farewell to a Campmate in tomorrow night’s show! 😭 pic.twitter.com/KajD04FcgY — I’m A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2022

Charlene White’s experience so far

Charlene began cooking for her campmates from day one. However, after becoming the deputy camp leader, she has since had to let go of the role.

She was also meant to sleep in the RV with camp leader Matt. However, due to the spiders on the bed, she decided to remain outside.

Many viewers felt she was being “selfish” as it meant there would be one less bed outside.

Taking to Twitter, one fan said: “She doesn’t want to upset her Loose Women mates. She’s also worried she will miss out on the gossip in camp and she’s selfish.”

Charlene’s family then tweeted on her page : “Of course, everyone knows gossip when you’re asleep in the dead of night is the best.”

Responding to a tweet that read “or sleep in the RV”, her family added: “Hammock looks way more comfy tbf, Char should be slumming it, not laying in comfort.”

Matt recently became the camp leader (Credit: ITV)

During the earlier days, viewers also watched her quiz Matt about why he entered the jungle. He told her: “There’s, honest truth, is because there’s so few ways in which politicians can show that we’re human beings, so I just thought it would be good to do that.”

She then asked: “So you kind of want people to see you for you?”

Matt replied: “I hope so. If I can use this to sort of peel myself back a bit and just be me, it’s better.”

Tonight’s episode will see Boy George and Charlene take on the Watery Grave challenge.

