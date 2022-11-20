I’m A Celebrity viewers are claiming Mike Tindall ‘lied’ to win stars during Saturday night’s Bushtucker trial.

The former rugby pro was teamed up with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver as the campmates were split up into pairs.

They were tasked with finding out as much as they could about each other, before being questioned by hosts Ant and Dec for the Partners in Grime challenge.

Ant and Dec asked the questions in Partners in Grime (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity

At the start of the trial, Ant explained to campmates: “This is Partners In Grime. In this game, you will compete in your pairs.

“You’ll be asked a question about your partner and if their response matches yours, you will win a star.”

During the task, Sue was asked what Mike’s nickname was back when he played rugby.

She admitted to Ant and Dec that she didn’t know the answer, but then guessed Magic Mike.

Mike revealed it was true, earning the pair a star.

Sue Cleaver admitted she didn’t know the answer (Credit: ITV)

But I’m A Celeb viewers are suspicious.

Taking to Twitter, viewers were questioning the integrity of Mike and Sue’s win.

One person wrote: “Mike Tindall told a bit [of a] lie, his nickname when playing Rugby wasn’t Magic Mike, it was the FRIDGE – Someone told him what Sue said.”

Another thought they’d cracked it. They tweeted: “Mike Tindall was never called Magic Mike when he played rugby, he literally said she would never know and used the name that he knew she would guess, as they have been calling him it the last 2 weeks. Mike’s smart!”

A fan commented: “Mike Tindall’s nickname is actually The Fridge, not Magic Mike,” with another saying: “Mike’s pulled a sneaky one there.”

Mike was known as The Fridge throughout his rugby career because of how bulky and muscly he was.

Mike is accused of being ‘sneaky’ (Credit: ITV)

However, he’s been called Magic Mike while in the jungle due to how fearless he is with the bugs in the trials – meaning his co-stars don’t have to deal with them as much.

Is Mike being himself on I’m A Celeb?

Mike has been keeping himself to himself, according to one famous friend, who said we haven’t seen his true personality yet.

Close pal Ronan Keating said there’s a reason why.

Explaining to Hello, radio host Ronan said: “I think he’s struggling right now, the Mike that I know. I think he’s hungry and I think he’s missing his family. So I think that’s why we’re not seeing his huge personality at the moment.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

“But I think as soon as he comes to terms with it over the next couple of weeks, I think he’s going to shine bright.”

Ronan added: “He’ll always be there for the underdog. He’s a hero, he’s a great guy, we love him, he’s a favourite in this household to win.”

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Sunday, November 20) at 9pm on ITV1.

Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts on this story.