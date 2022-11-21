I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock was in trouble with the viewers at home and his campmates tonight (November 21).

At the top of the show, before I’m A Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec announced Scarlette Douglas was leaving, it all kicked off over some burnt rice.

Matt was supposed to be keeping a check on it but, when Scarlette lifted the lid of the pot, she declared it was “totally burnt”.

I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock was in bother with his campmates and viewers at home (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock burns the rice

Scarlette said to Matt: “I thought you were keeping an eye on that, no worries.”

Seann Walsh waded into the row in the Bush Telegraph: “Matt did a bit of an ‘oopsie’ with the cooking and forgot that the rice was being cooked.”

Back outside, Owen Warner asked: “Is that inedible?”

Sue Cleaver and Mike Tindall also moaned as Matt tested the rice and Owen was told the edges were edible.

Seann added in the Bush Telegraph: “I don’t remember there being so many problems with the cooking when Charlene was here. I think this restaurant’s gone downhill.

“Sorry Matt.”

The disgraced politician then gave his take in the Bush Telegraph.

“We rescued the situation, we got half a pan of rice,” he declared.

“Basically we lost one packet of rice. All is well,” he then added.

I’m A Celebrity tonight: Viewers react

However, his last comment seemed to infuriate viewers at home.

They said that being “irresponsible with resources” is nothing new to the former Health Secretary.

“Matt Hancock being irresponsible with resources? Never! I’m so shocked!” said one sarcastically.

“With his cavalier attitude towards the rice when the camp rely on it.. If that doesn’t speak volumes as to his character then you’re thick as [bleep],” declared another.

“Why the surprise about Matt burning the rice. He’s a politician, they don’t give a [bleep] about anyone else,” said a third.

“Matt Hancock [bleep]s up cooking rice for the camp after [bleep]ing up his own rules/guidance during the pandemic,” said another.

“Hancock’s burnt the rice like the government’s going to have to burn all that unusable PPE he bought,” another quipped.

“Matt trying every excuse there to avoid admitting it’s his fault the rice burnt,” said another.

“Imagine burning rice and beans – idiot of a man,” said another hater.

“Matt forgetting about the rice just like he forgot about the Covid rules,” said another, slamming Matt.

“Matt Hancock burns their limited rice. ‘We only lost one packet of rice, all is well.’ #healthsecretary Matt Hancock: ‘We only lost 100,000,’ all is well we have 67 million left.. Typical Tory approach to [bleep] ups,” said another irate viewer.

“Hancock: ‘We basically lost one pack of rice.’ Can see how we ‘lost’ so many old people during COVID,” another commented.

“So Matt Hancock burns the rice and doesn’t admit he did wrong or say sorry. Shock,” said another.

Matt declared that ‘all was well’ as they only lost one bag of rationed rice (Credit: ITV)

Fans urge: ‘Give Matt a break’

Matt did have some backers over his rice burning skills, though.

“All he’s done is overcook a bit of rice and they’re acting like he’s killed everyone,” said one.

“But when Charlene and Chris absolutely bottled their trials everyone bumlicks them?”

Another said: “Oh god shut up Sue and Mike. Don’t cry over burnt rice, the bloke was smashing the trials so you could all eat last week!”

