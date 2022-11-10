I’m A Celebrity star Matt Hancock is still causing waves in camp, with the politician enduring a pretty awkward chat about his antics with campmate Babetunde Aléshe tonight (November 10).

Matt was seen entering camp last night – to the shock of all the original I’m A Celebrity campmates.

And tonight his CCTV kissing scandal was finally brought up – by comedian Babatunde.

Babatunde told Matt he didn’t just fall in love, he ‘grabbed the booty’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Matt Hancock squirms over kissing scandal

Settling down for their chat, Babatunde asked Matt: “How have things been?”

“It was really tough,” he replied.

Clearly not in the mood to let him off the hook, Babatunde continued: “Because you messed up.”

You didn’t just ‘fell in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!

“I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously,” Matt admitted.

“You didn’t just ‘fell in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!” Babatunde exclaimed.

“Oh give over,” replied Matt.

Laughing, Babatunde apologised.

“You are a comedian,” Matt nodded. “That’s been hard, I obviously brought it on myself, so yeah… it’s been tough.”

Matt Hancock makes shock Gina admission

Continuing to dig for more information, Babatunde then asked: “Are you still with the lady?”

“With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally,” Matt revealed.

“That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge,” he added.

Perhaps feeling a little bad, Babatunde changed tact and told Matt: “Look man, I don’t judge you bruv. I may take the [bleep] out of you.”

Laughing, Matt responded: “I don’t mind that.”

“I fell in Love” “Man grab the bunda front page” Couldn’t have put it better myself

🤣🤣👏👏 Well said Babatunde you legend🤣#ImACeleb #matthancok #babatunde — Dawn Leadon-Bolger (@Dawnesme) November 10, 2022

I’m A Celebrity fans react

Well it’s a good thing he doesn’t mind having the Mickey taken out of him, if a little look on Twitter is anything to go by.

I’m A Celebrity fans were in hysterics over Babatunde’s line of questioning.

“‘You were grabbing booty bruv’ hahahahah,” laughed one.

“I’m screaming!” declared another.

“Babatunde!” another exclaimed. “Oh my God I’m dead!”

Sue Cleaver settled down for a chat with Seann Walsh about Katya Jones (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Sue Cleaver wades in

That wasn’t it for the cheating scandals, though, as Sue Cleaver also had some questions to pose to Seann Walsh.

She told him she didn’t know his story, prompting him to spill the beans about that snog with Katya Jones.

Seann admitted to Sue: “That will forever be the weirdest moment of my life and I have to say probably the worst moment of my life.”

Viewers at home dubbed the segment a “cheaters anonymous therapy session”.

“Absolutely crying that Sue and Babatunde are making them talk about their affairs,” said one.

“What is this cheaters anonymous therapy session?!” another laughed.

“Cheaters and booty grabbers,” another added.

