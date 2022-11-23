I’m A Celebrity star Jill Scott looks terrified as she takes part in tonight’s trial (November 23).

The former England footballer is transformed into Truly Scrumptious in tonight’s trial, entitled Critty Critty Fang Fang.

Jill is taking part in a terrifying trial tonight (Credit: ITV)

What will happen with Jill on tonight’s I’m A Celebrity?

Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity will see Jill take on the Bushtucker Trial – Critty Critty Fang Fang.

The trial, which is clearly inspired by Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, will see Jill dressed as Truly Scrumptious.

In a short clip released by ITV, the 35-year-old athlete can be seen sitting in a car designed to look like Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

However, in a terrifying twist, the car is suspended high above the jungle floor.

In the clip, Ant and Dec can be seen looking up at the car as it hangs above the jungle.

“Take your time,” Ant says as Jill stands up in the car.

“Oh my god,” she can be heard saying as she takes a tentative step out onto the car’s wing.

“Oh my god, I’ve got fish gutters,” Jill mutters as she climbs out of the car and onto the wing.

“Take your time,” Dec says.

The car is suspended high above the jungle (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Jill then drops to her knees on the wing of the car.

Underneath the wing of the car is a star, which Jill has to unscrew and bring back with her.

The former striker then drops to her stomach and begins to unscrew the star from its hiding spot.

“You got it?” Dec shouts up to her.

“I think so!” she replies.

“Don’t drop it!” Ant and Dec shout together as Jill continues to unscrew the star. The clip ends before Jill can unscrew the star.

How will she get on? Tune in tonight to find out!

Boy George left the jungle last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on I’m A Celebrity last night?

Last night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity saw the fourth star leave the jungle.

Boy George became the latest celebrity to be evicted from the jungle.

The 61-year-old was in the bottom two alongside Chris Moyles – however, the British public opted to save the radio DJ this time round.

“I’m really happy to go today,” Boy George told Ant and Dec after he was evicted.

Viewers seemed to be happy that Boy George was out too.

“Thank god he’s left…I don’t have to hear to Karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleon anytime again soon,” one viewer tweeted.

“YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! Never wanted someone out of I’m A Celebrity so bad in all my life,” another wrote.

However, not everyone was happy that the Culture Club star had been voted off the show.

“I will miss him, I didn’t always agree with him but he was entertaining to watch!” one viewer said.

I’m a Celebrity continues tonight (Wednesday, November 23) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITV X.

