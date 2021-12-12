Frankie Bridge has finished in third place on I’m A Celebrity and fans are hugely divided.

Danny Miller, Simon Gregson and Frankie made it to the final and have battled it out to become Queen or King of the Castle.

But Frankie missed out on a chance of being crowned winner as she finished third.

Frankie finishes in third place (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge finishes third on I’m A Celebrity

The star told Ant and Dec: “I didn’t realise how hard every day camp life would be.

“I had days where I was like, ‘I need to go home’ and then I had days where there was nowhere else that I’d rather be.

“It’s bonkers.”

Fans were gutted to see Frankie go (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

Viewers were gutted to see Frankie go as one person said on Twitter: “Frankie should’ve been in final 2!!”

Another wrote: “Frankie was ROBBED. What a campmate.”

A third said: “I’m actually gutted, how the [bleep] did frankie not even make top 2??? I thought she would win it.”

However, others thought it was the right choice as one tweeted: “I think that’s the right outcome tbf.”

Another added: “Out of the final 3, I agree with Frankie being third.”

Frankie said camp life was hard (Credit: ITV)

What has happened on tonight’s show?

So far on the show, all three celebrities have faced a trial to win a three course meal to enjoy.

Danny took on Fill Your Face as he had to put his head inside a see-through helmet, which was then filled with a range of critters.

He bagged starters for camp as well as a drink and treat for himself.

Simon then faced an eating trial and won all the stars so the camp could have main courses and he could enjoy a drink and treat.

Finally, Frankie was putting into a tomb filled with 50 snakes which she had to endure for 10 minutes.

She completed the trial meaning the campmates got a dessert.

