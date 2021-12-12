I’m A Celebrity final: Danny Miller crowned winner of 2021 series

I’m A Celebrity star Danny Miller has been crowned the winner of the 2021 series and the first ever King of the Castle.

After a long three weeks, the 2021 winner was finally announced as Ant and Dec unveiled who came out on top.

Frankie Bridge finished in third place which left Danny and Simon Gregson in the top two.

Danny Miller is crowned winner of I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Who was the I’m A Celebrity 2021 winner?

However, it was Danny Miller who took the crown and became King of the Castle.

Danny said: “I can’t believe it. I am speechless for once.”

Frankie then gave Danny his crown as he sat on the throne. He said: “Thank you so much, this is the best thing that’s ever happened to me bar my son.”

Danny and Simon were in the top two (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

Viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter, with many saying they were over the moon for Danny.

One person said: “Aww over the moon for @DannyBMiller well deserved!”

Another wrote: “YESS! I’m so happy for Danny! So deserved!”

A third added: “Well done Danny, brilliant!! Fab runner up in Simon and third place Frankie!”

However, some were gutted for Simon as one tweeted: “Gutted, Simon should be King.”

Another added: “Gutted. Simon deserved it. Funny and entertaining. Danny moped about and gushed over David [Ginola] for 3 weeks.”

A third wrote: “Simon should be wearing the crown.”

Danny faced his final ever I’m A Celebrity trial (Credit: ITV)

Tonight saw the three finalists Danny, Frankie and Simon take on a trial each to win a big grand meal.

Emmerdale actor Danny went up first as he took on Fill Your Face. He had to put his head into a see-through helmet as it was filled up with critters.

Danny was competing for starters for the trio as well as a drink of his choice and a treat and he managed to complete the trial.

Meanwhile, Simon faced Frightening Feast to win the camp’s main courses as well as a drink and treat too.

Simon faced a trial for main courses (Credit: ITV)

He had to eat pigs’ eyes, a goat’s tongue, fermented castle gruel, a sheep’s penis and a cow’s vagina.

Simon managed to complete the trial meaning the campmates got their main courses.

Finally, Frankie faced the Tomb of Doom to win desserts for the campmates and a drink and treat of her choice.

The Loose Women star had to endure 10 minutes inside the tomb with 50 snakes.

Frankie completed the Tomb of Doom (Credit: ITV)

Frankie smashed the trial meaning the campmates got their full three courses.

