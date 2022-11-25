I’m A Celebrity viewers make same demand about tonight’s eviction

I’m A Celebrity viewers are making the same demand for tonight’s eviction.

Fans are pleading for Matt Hancock to receive the fewest votes tonight (Friday, November 25).

So far, the jungle has said goodbye to Loose Women presenter Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Boy George, Babatunde Aléshé and Chris Moyles.

Matt Hancock has survived six eliminations (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity fans demand for Matt to leave

Taking to Twitter, one person said: “I’m glad Chris has gone so please can Matt go next I wanna see Mike [Tindall], Owen [Warner], Jill [Scott] and Seann [Walsh] on the Cyclone #ImACeleb.”

A second wrote: “We simply cannot allow Matt Hancock to enjoy Celebrity Cyclone. He HAS to be out next. #ImACeleb.”

And a third said: “Ok but seriously Matt needs to leave tomorrow #ImACeleb.”

However, not all fans want the former health secretary to leave. One person said: “#Votematt #ImACeleb All the votes for Matt He hasn’t [bleep], moaned or bullied a single person in there. He’s done all the tasks, remained pleasant and amiable throughout. That’s why he’s more popular than you Chris Moyles. He’s everything you’re not.”

In response, a second wrote: “I hate that people are hating on him. He broke a rule. He’s an MP get over it. I personally hope he comes 3rd.”

Matt joined I’m A Celeb so people could see the real him (Credit: ITV)

And a third added: “Yep! @MattHancock gets another 5 [votes] from me I don’t think he will win as @JillScottJS8 should… but I hope he ends up in the last 3… he’s a great team player, brilliant at trials, super cook… a real good chap!”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary now!

Last year, Matt was forced to step down from his position as health secretary after he was caught having an affair and breaking his own Covid-19 guidelines.

This year, he also lost his Conservative whip after it was announced he would be joining I’m A Celebrity.

Matt’s I’m A Celeb decision

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation. And believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

However, Matt defended his decision by writing in The Sun, he said: “I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run.

“It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster.

“There are many ways to do the job of being an MP. Whether I’m in camp for one day or three weeks, there are very few places people will be able to see a politician as they really are.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Chris Moyles makes dig at Matt Hancock as he’s voted out

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV1 and ITV X, today (November 25), from 9:15pm.

What do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know with a comment.