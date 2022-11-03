Reason I’m A Celebrity star Boy George will be given ‘the worst Bushtucker trials’

I’m A Celebrity star Boy George will be given the ‘worst’ Bushtucker trials it seems.

Despite being a vegetarian, the 61-year-old’s bushtucker meals will be even worse than his meat-eating campmates.

Boy George is reportedly in for a tough time in the jungle

Boy George to be given worst Bushtucker trials on I’m A Celebrity?

According to an ITV producer, just because Boy George is vegetarian, doesn’t mean he’s in for an easier ride in the jungle this year.

Due to his vegetarianism, the singer won’t be eating some of the more gruesome meaty bushtucker trials.

However, according to the producer, his vegetarian meals will be just as bad, if not worse.

Olly Nash, the executive producer of the show, spoke to the Mirror about how they have veggie options available.

“We have always got alternatives if people are vegan or vegetarian and either need to eat in camp, and don’t want to eat the main meal, or for the trials,” he said.

Discussing Boy George’s potential bushtucker meals, he said: “It’s actually, weirdly, more stinky and more gross than eating the meat products.”

I’m A Celebrity bosses are reportedly looking to add some new, disgusting meals to the menu this year.

Boy George signing up for the show sparked backlash

Boy George on I’m A Celebrity

When it was announced that the singer would be taking part in this year’s series, some fans weren’t happy.

The reasoning behind their discontent was down to the fact that Boy George spent time in prison back in 2009.

The star was jailed on false imprisonment charges after it was claimed that he had chained a male escort to a wall and beat him with a metal chain.

Boy George was sentenced to 15 months in prison, however, he was released after four months due to good behaviour.

Upon seeing that he would be taking part in this year’s show, some viewers threatened to switch off.

“So everyone is cool with the fact that Boy George has a conviction for falsely imprisonment, handcuffing a man and beating him?” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“I’m uncomfortable with it. So will just switch off,” another said.

“Why are shows and media still giving the spotlight to abusive people?” a third asked.

Matt Hancock has gone down as a hugely controversial signing

I’m A Celebrity news

In other I’m A Celebrity-related news, a petition calling for Matt Hancock to leave the show has been gaining traction since its launch.

The petition, which was only launched on Tuesday, already has close to 35,000 signatures.

The petition, which was set up by The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, has called for him to be axed.

“Reverse your decision to bring Matt Hancock onto I’m A Celebrity,” the families wrote.

“His appearance will cause real pain and anguish to those of us who lost loved ones to Covid-19.”

They then continued, saying: “Matt Hancock isn’t a ‘celebrity’, he’s the health secretary who oversaw the UK having one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19 whilst breaking his own lockdown rules.”

I’m A Celebrity launches on Sunday, November 6 at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.