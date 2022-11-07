I’m A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde Aleshe’s ‘hypocritical’ behaviour during launch show

Fans of I’m A Celebrity aren’t happy with Babatunde Aleshe after his behaviour in last night’s launch episode.

The Gogglebox star has been accused by viewers of acting hypocritically after ‘chickening out’ of an intense trial.

Last night (November 6), the much-loved programme returned to our screens. Countless fans were delighted to see the show return to Australia.

2020 and 2021 saw I’m A Celebrity filmed at Gwrych Castle in Wales due to Australia’s Covid travel restrictions at the time.

But now, ten famous faces are roughing it up in the jungle once again, sleeping among tropical snakes and giant lizards.

Still, despite there only having been one episode of the 2022 series so far, fans are already angered. Many of these frustrations laid with Babatunde, as they blasted him for ‘hypocritical’ behaviour.

Babatunde Aleshe fails his first trial

There was no end of challenges for the celebrities to face in last night’s show. Radio personality Chris Moyles and Love Island star Olivia Attwood jumped out of a plane. Meanwhile, former rugby player Mike Tindall endured spiders crawling all over him.

Three of the contestants were made to experience a petrifying walk along a high-rise building.

Babatunde, along with England Lioness Jill Scott and journalist Charlene White, rode in a helicopter. After a short while, they descended onto a helipad where Ant and Dec announced the trio’s challenge.

They all had to walk along a plank which veered off a skyscraper. Then, they had to lean forward, let go of the rope they were holding and jump.

Before the challenge commenced, Babatunde sported a brave face and cracked jokes. But when the time came to complete the challenge, Babatunde struggled to walk to the end of the plank.

Fear got the best of him and he conceded defeat, stepping back onto the helipad.

Fans displeased with Babatunde

Later on in the show, the celebs found out that four of their co-stars would be marooned on a desert island that night. These four celebs were chosen as ‘VIPs’, which in I’m a Celebrity, means ‘very isolated people’.

This announcement made Babatunde break out into laughter.

His eagerness to giggle at the situation angered some fans.

“Babatunde seems to have forgotten he’s already [bleep] out of one trial,” said one disgruntled viewer.

Another viewer tweeted: “Babatunde laughing at the others when he’s the only one so far to fail a trial.”

A third said: “Don’t know why Babatunde is laughing when he chickened out before the tasks and trials even began.”

And a fourth remarked: “Babatunde can laugh all he wants at the VIPs getting a hard time but when I vote, I won’t forget how he left those two women to earn his food.”

Jill and Charlene ace the challenge

Despite Babatunde pulling out of last night’s high-rise trial, Jill and Charlene completed it.

Tentatively, Charlene made her way to the edge of the platform, with Jill and Babatunde spurring her on. After Babatunde got cold feet, Jill walked along the plank as if it was nothing.

Then, Jill and Charlene leaned forward, facing a colossal drop. After 60 seconds, the pair let go of the rope and plummeted.

Triumphant and impressed with themselves, the ladies cheered as they hung in the air.

They were then reeled back onto the helipad where they showed their support for a defeated Babatunde.

