I’m A Celebrity: Is Babatunde Aléshé married? Who did Gogglebox star play in EastEnders?

I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aléshé promises to be the joker of the camp as the show gets underway.

Why? Well, because he’s a stand-up comedian.

You might recognise him from Celebrity Gogglebox, though.

Here’s all we know about I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde…

Babatunde Aléshé has admitted he doesn’t think he’ll win I’m A Celebrity 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Who is I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aléshé?

Babatunde was born Ahmed Babatunde Olusegun Aléshé.

Known professionally as Babatunde Aléshé, he is a British actor, comedian and writer.

How old is Babatunde Aléshé? What’s his age?

Babatunde was born on August 2, 1986.

This makes him 36 years old.

Babatunde appears with Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Babatunde and Mo Gilligan on Celebrity Gogglebox

Mo Gilligan and his pal Babatunde have been with Celebrity Gogglebox since the very first episode.

It aired in June 2020.

The pair are a huge hit with viewers at home, making us all laugh with their hilarious reactions while they’re sat in front of the box watching TV.

But how will Babatunde fare if he gets the Gogglebox treatment during his time in the jungle?

Is Babatunde Aléshé married? Who is his wife?

Babatunde is married to Jamaican wife Leonie.

They got married on September 18, 2015.

She owns her own travel company and also assists time-poor women in starting and growing profitable travel businesses.

The couple have a son, Judah, together.

However, Babatunde appears to be pretty private about his personal life – and pictures of his wife and son don’t appear on his Instagram grid.

We might hear a bit more about them during his time in the jungle, though.

I’m A Celebrity star Babatunde Aléshé admits he’s scared of everything (Credit: ITV)

Babatunde Aléshé on I’m A Celebrity

It doesn’t sound like he’s going to do that well in the jungle, if we’re being entirely honest.

“I am scared of absolutely everything. Snakes, rats – I am fearful of them all and I am dreading the trials.

“I am going to see what happens but I know I will be doing a lot of screaming for sure!”

He added: “I am not looking forward to any trials but in terms of the one I am dreading the most, I saw one where someone was lying in a box and they put things into the box like snakes and mice.

“Now that would freak me out. I think I will lose it!”

Babatunde admitted his Celebrity Gogglebox pal Mo thinks it’s hilarious he’s taking part in the show.

“Mo thinks it is going to be funny but he also thinks it is good I am taking part. He is far too busy though to vote for me for the trials but in his head, he will be!” he joked.

And, while the comic admit he’s a “competitive person in real life”, he can’t see himself winning the show.

“I mean I am a competitive person in real life but I’m literally here just to enjoy myself and have a good time,” he said.

“Hopefully it won’t be a mistake. People are going to get to know me through this show a bit better and I just want to enjoy everything. I don’t want to be King of the Jungle. I am quite happy to go back to normal life afterwards.

“But it will be a great adventure and my wife is excited and happy I am doing it.”

What movies and TV shows has Babatunde Aléshé been in?

He has had acting roles in shows including Law & Order: UK, New Tricks, Doctor Who, Waking the Dead and EastEnders.

As himself, Babatunde has been on Celebrity Gogglebox, Soccer AM, Steph’s Packed Lunch, The Weakest Link and Richard Osman’s House of Games.

Who did Babatunde Aléshé play in EastEnders?

Cast your minds back to when Tanya Branning underwent chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

Babatunde played her specialist nurse Sam.

The scenes aired in 2011 and he also had the task of telling Tanya that her fellow cancer patient and pal Siobhan had died.

He then looked after her when she had a panic attack.

Babatunde is off on tour with his stand-up routine next year (Credit: YouTube)

Babatunde Aléshé postpones Babahood tour for I’m A Celebrity sting

I’m A Celebrity clearly means a lot to Babatunde.

Asked by ITV if he’s missing any significant events during his time in the jungle, he admitted that he’s postponed his Babahood tour to take part.

His highly anticipated debut tour kicks off next year and will see Babatunde talk family and fatherhood.

Is Babatunde Aléshé on Instagram?

He is.

You can follow him @babatundecomedian.

His team are looking after the account while he’s in the jungle and are urging fans to vote for Team Baba.

How much is Babatunde Aleshe worth?

The comedian is said to be worth a reported £435,000.

However, with the exposure he’ll surely gain from I’m A Celebrity, the sky’s the limit for the star.

I’m A Celebrity starts Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

