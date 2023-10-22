I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmate ‘revealed’ amid ‘difficulty as his girlfriend appears on Strictly’

I’m A Celebrity 2023’s first campmate has seemingly been “revealed” this weekend.

However, the news comes at a strange time for the star, whose girlfriend is currently appearing on Strictly.

Who has signed up for I’m A Celebrity? (Credit: ITV)

First I’m A Celebrity 2023 campmate revealed?

The first campmate on I’m A Celebrity has seemingly been revealed, if rumours are to be believed.

According to reports, Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is set to head Down Under to take part in the hit ITV reality show.

However, there would be some difficulty for the star as his girlfriend, Zara McDermott, is currently competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

A source spoke to The Sun about Sam potentially appearing on the show later this year.

Will Sam be on the show? (Credit: Channel 4)

Sam Thomspon to appear on I’m A Celebrity 2023?

Speaking to the publication, the source said: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality.

“It will be difficult if Zara is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him,” they then continued.

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them,” they then added.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

The full celebrity treatment… like no other I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Coming soon to ITV1 and @ITVX #ImACeleb @imacelebrity @antanddec pic.twitter.com/DmGtkOuGQh — ITV (@ITV) October 20, 2023

First teaser for new series released

Meanwhile, the first full teaser for I’m A Celebrity 2023 has been released.

In a new teaser released by ITV, Ant and Dec can be seen running an I’m A Celeb-themed spa in the Australian jungle.

“Come away with us, far, far away,” the voiceover says. “The Jungle Retreat is waiting for you. You deserve this.”

Ant and Dec then appear on screen as the voiceover continues. “We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment,” it says.

“This is the only reality TV I live for,” one fan tweeted. “Love this! It looks like an M&S ad,” another said.

“I CAN’T WAIT!!!” a third wrote.

Read more: All the stars linked to I’m A Celebrity 2023 as ITV releases first teaser

I’m A Celebrity 2023 will begin airing on ITV soon.

