All the stars linked to I’m A Celebrity 2023 as ITV releases first teaser

This weekend saw I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here hosts Ant and Dec release the first teaser for the 2023 edition of the show. In a short clip, released by ITV and shared by the duo, this year’s return visit to the jungle was teased.

The clip showed the thick, deep woods of Australia and the reality competition’s now-iconic bridge. It also teased a new location, cutting to a number of sun loungers in the sunshine.

‘Come with us, far, far away,’ said the voiceover, hinting at a new theme to the show. But which celebrities are set to appear among this year’s line-up?

Get ready to go down under… The Jungle Retreat awaits pic.twitter.com/LymUEvoF5u — ITV (@ITV) October 14, 2023

Who’s in I’m A Celebrity 2023? All the rumours so far

While a cast list has not yet been released by ITV, the rumour mill is in overdrive – teasing all manner of celebrities from soap stars to Love Islanders to politicians. There is also the possibility of a couple of returnees, with two former contestants potentially coming back for a second chance.

Read our round up of all the jungle frontrunners below… and let us know if your favourite makes the cut.

Richard Madeley was among the 2021 line-up, but was forced to drop out (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Richard Madeley

TV presenter and one half of Richard and Judy, Richard Madeley did take part in the 2021 series of I’m A Celeb. However, he was forced to quit after becoming stricken with a sudden illness.

After failing to return for last year’s series, it is thought that Richard could come back for I’m A Celebrity 2023. However, the prospect of a return trip to the jungle might be unlikely, with Richard once claiming that stars should ‘never go back’.

Fans would love to see Danny Dyer in the jungle, but it’s looking unlikely (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Danny Dyer

Actor Danny Dyer has some time on his hands since leaving the cast of EastEnders. But, while the actor is high on fans’ wish list for the show, a visit to the jungle seems unlikely.

“I think that most of the people that go in there have obviously got a nutty tax bill cause it comes at a good time,” he told Kathy Burke on her podcast, Where There’s a Will There’s a Wake. “I’ve got a profile. I don’t really wanna [BLEEP] be any more famous.”

But could Danny be double-bluffing?

Weatherman Alex is currently racing around the world with his dad (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Alex Beresford races into the jungle?

Weather presenter Alex Beresford can currently be seen on BBC, participating in Celebrity Race Across the World with his father. Clearly not afraid of reality TV, the star has previously spoken out on his wish to do I’m A Celeb.

“Out of all the shows I would love to do, I would love to do the jungle,” he has said. “But the only thing is I don’t know how good I would be with snakes and spiders but I think it is the show that all of us that work in telly want to do, it is that show isn’t it?

“I am a fan of the heat so going to Australia would be awesome. I would get stuck in but I think lying down with snakes all around you, ugh!”

The Love Island star has expressed a desire to return to the jungle (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Olivia Attwood

Love Island star and presenter Olivia Attwood was forced to pull out of last year’s show due to health issues. However, she has since teased that she ‘would love’ to return to the jungle.

Could rugby player Danny be headed into the outback? (Credit: Sky/YouTube)

Danny Cipriani

Rugby player Danny Cipriani is hotly tipped to have joined this series of I’m a Celeb. A source told the Daily Mail: “Danny is one of the most exciting signings for this series.

“There is also huge anticipation that he will reveal secrets from his showbiz lifestyle… but he has a sense of humour too which will ensure he is both popular amongst his camp mates but also with those watching at home.”

The jockey previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Frankie Dettori

A spokesperson for William Hill told The Sun that odds for an I’m A Celeb are high for jockey Frankie Dettori. “Presuming this will be his last season in the saddle, we’ve seen plenty of money come in for Frankie Dettori to appear in this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in November,” the bookmakers said.

“There seems to be confidence that the Italian jockey will serve a stint in the jungle this year, with his price of 16/1 earlier this month shrinking to just 2/1 as of Wednesday morning.” Having appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, Frankie is no stranger to reality TV either.

Josie is hotly tipped to be among this year’s jungle line-up (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Josie Gibson

It has been rumoured that the This Morning star is set to sign a six-figure deal with ITV show to appear on I’m A Celeb this year.

“Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her,” an ITV insider told The Sun. “She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle and will bring her fanbase with her.

“She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.”

Alan plays Tyrone Dobbs on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Alan Halsall to swap Corrie for camp?

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall could be the latest in a long tradition of soap actors in the Celebrity jungle. Alan, who plays mechanic Tyrone Dobbs, is reportedly in the running to appear on the reality TV show.

“Sometimes soap actors who are known for their iconic roles don’t quite translate once in camp – Adam Woodyatt being one recent example,” a source told The Sun. “But Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

The former PM has some time on his hands now… so why not? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Boris Johnson to follow in Matt Hancock’s shoes?

Following the headlines made during Matt Hancock’s controversial jungle stint last year, ITV bosses are reportedly keen that history repeat itself. As such, it is believed that they have designs on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

However, a source told The Mirror: “He’s not looking likely. The truth is he doesn’t need the cash as much as he did before, thanks to his income from speeches and, of course, he still thinks he’s going to stage some sort of political comeback at some stage.”

But if not Boris, then who? Could the likes of Liz Truss, Dominic Raab or Sajid Savid step in for Boris? And if so, should they?

Celeb Bake Off? Smashed it, mate (Credit: C4/YouTube)

James Buckley

The actor, who played Jay Cartwright on The Inbetweeners has recently appeared on such entertainment shows as Celebrity Bake Off, Richard Osman’s House of Games, and Celebrity Masterchef. Could a stint in the jungle beckon for James?

“I’m not a huge fan of celebrity reality shows. But out of all of those ones, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! does personally seem to be the most interesting because it feels like a challenge. I’d be cold, I’d be hungry and even when you win a meal, I’d be like, ‘I just want a Big Mac,” the actor previously teased.

Matt Baker is a popular name among the rumour mill (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Matt Baker

The TV presenter and former Blue Peter star has been rumoured to be amongst the line-up numerous times. When asked earlier this year, Matt said: “We’ve got woods on our farm and I spend a lot of time out there – it’s kind of the Durham Dales version of the jungle. I’m not shy of being out in the trees.”

Could 2023 be the year that ITV producers finally manage to coax Matt into camp?

No, hear us out (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity 2023: Ed Sheeran to join the jungle?

The A-list singer/songwriter may seem like a longshot, but Ed reportedly has jungle ambitions of his own. He previously told Jonathan Ross: “The one I would do is probably I’m A Celebrity… it looks quite fun. Genuinely. It looks fun. If I had time off, you go in a jungle with a bunch of people you sort of know…”

Could Ed Sheeran join the jungle?

