I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Chris Moyles has been slammed by viewers for his behaviour towards Mike and Zara Tindall.

The radio DJ was seen crashing the couple’s reunion in the Coming Home show last night – and viewers weren’t impressed.

Chris gatecrashed Mike and Zara’s reunion (Credit: ITV)

What did I’m A Celebrity 2022 star Chris Moyles do?

Last night (December 1) saw I’m A Celebrity: Coming Home air on ITV1.

The show gave viewers a glimpse of the celebrities leaving the jungle and reuniting with their loved ones.

During the show, viewers watched as Mike and Zara reunited after the former rugby star’s time in the jungle came to an end.

However, their alone time post-jungle was short-lived, as Chris crashed their reunion once they arrived back in the hotel.

As Mike returned to his room, he got a knock at the door. He opened it to see Zara and Chris, carrying a bucket of cold beers.

“I know you’ve bought your wives, so I’ve bought six wives,” Chris joked as he carried the beers into the room.

“You’re the best,” Mike said, welcoming the DJ into his room.

Chris, Mike, and Zara then shared a beer together.

“Here you go my love,” Mike said, handing Zara a beer. “Here you go my love,” he said, handing Chris a beer too.

Viewers slammed Chris for ‘third-wheeling’ (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity 2022 viewers slam Chris

Zara and Mike seemed to be enjoying Chris’ company, but viewers weren’t happy.

Many took to Twitter to slam the DJ for gatecrashing the couple’s reunion and “third-wheeling”.

“Imagine not seeing your fella for three weeks and Chris Moyles turns up for a beer. Ye would be snapping,” one viewer tweeted.

“What is Chris doing there leave Mike and Zara ALONE,” another wrote.

“Not Chris Moyles third wheeling Zara and Mike,” a third said.

“Zara, Mike and Chris having beers in a hotel in Australia was not on my 2022 bingo card,” another quipped.

Viewers saw Matt and Gina reunite (Credit: ITV)

Coming Home accused of ‘throwing shade’ at Matt Hancock

Elsewhere, the show was accused of “throwing shade” at Matt Hancock and his girlfriend, Gina Coldangelo.

Viewers were treated to glimpses of the couple kissing and hugging as they reunited with each other.

They also watched as the loved-up couple drove back to the hotel together.

However, viewers noticed that ITV was slyly making digs at the couple thanks to the music they were playing in the background.

One song was “Rumour has it…” by Adele. Another was “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

“NOT RUMOUR HAS IT PLAYING OVER MATT AND HIS GIRLFRIEND OH MY GOD THE SHADE AHAHAHAHA,” one viewer tweeted.

“THE WAY THEY PLAYED BAD GUY WHEN MATT LEFT HAHAHA,” another laughed.

“The song in the background of Matt Hancock’s exit is Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy [laughing emojis],” a third wrote.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What did you think of last night’s Coming Out show? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.