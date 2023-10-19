OPINION: With I’m A Celebrity season upon us, it’s about time Ant and Dec are replaced as hosts

I’m A Celeb season is upon us and let’s be honest, it is *the* TV event of the year – but is it time for Ant and Dec to go?

After all, what’s better than watching an array of stars nosh on some kangaroo balls or a smelly fermented egg? And this year’s line-up will no doubt be the series’ best yet!

But… with the show, comes along possibly TV’s most booked and busy duos – Ant and Dec.

The pair have hosted the show for years now! (Credit: ITV)

Ever since the show debuted way back in 2002, the Geordie pair have been front and centre at the jungle madness. (With the exception of 2018, when Holly Willoughby stepped in to fill Ant’s shoes alongside Dec).

However, I can’t help but feel a presenter shake-up is needed. (Not like ITV needs anymore with all *that* This Morning drama going on atm…)

Is it time to say goodbye to Ant and Dec? (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb needs a host shake-up

I’m not denying Ant and Dec are the Kings of primetime – they’ve been a formidable force on TV for over 20 years. However, it seems like we can’t get away from them right?!

Whether it’s their show Saturday Night Takeaway, or the fact they have never lost out on NTA for Best TV presenters, the lads are rarely off our screens. And this December will be no different when I’m A Celeb returns.

So… ITV / I’m A Celeb bosses / anyone with a bit of power over the show, please, let’s replace Ant and Dec yeah?

I’d love to see Alison back in I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec replaced? Yes please

You could fly national treasure Alison Hammond out to Oz – you know she’d bring in the views! Plus, she even got stuck into the show back in 2010 – unlike some people… *cough* Ant and Dec *cough*.

Or what about Alan Carr? The showbiz icon is like Midas, everything he touches (in this case appears in) turns to gold!

See! There’s a slew of mega stars that would just be perfect for hosting the show. So what are you waiting for? Give someone else a chance to shine!

So what do you think of this story? Do you want to see Ant and Dec replaced on I'm A Celeb?