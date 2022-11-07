I’m A Celebrity fans in hysterics over Owen Warner’s question to Mike Tindall about wife Zara

I’m A Celeb star Owen Warner has left viewers in hysterics with his question to Mike Tindall about his wife Zara.

Former rugby star Mike is married to Princess Anne‘s daughter Zara.

However, it seems Hollyoaks star Owen wasn’t quite aware and had a rather interesting question to ask Mike during Monday night’s edition of I’m A Celebrity (November 7).

Owen Warner asked if Zara Tindall was Australian, leaving I’m A Celeb viewers in hysterics (Credit: ITV)

Owen Warner on I’m A Celeb

At the campfire, Owen spoke with Mike and Babatunde Aleshe.

Babatunde asked Mike: “Where did you meet your wife?”

Mike replied: “Sydney in 2003.”

Owen then asked: “Is she Australian?”

Mike Tindall opened up about meeting his wife Zara during Monday night’s I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Mike looked for a second and said: “No.”

He continued: “I was in the world cup and she was out watching.”

Did Owen just ask if Zara Philips is Australian?? I can’t deal with this man.

Owen may not have been aware that Zara is a member of the royal family, but Babatunde said in the Bush Telegraph: “Mike is part of the royal family. He’s married to the daughter of our King‘s sister. I mean, come on bro!”

Mike continued to Owen and Babatunde: “I got dropped from the semi-final and I was [bleep] off so I went for a beer and another guy who got dropped and another guy who was over, they had met her before.

Mike is married to Zara Tindall, who is a member of the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“They introduced us and then yeah, we got chatting from there and the next year we started hanging out.”

Viewers were in hysterics over Owen asking if Zara was Australian.

One person said on Twitter: “Did Owen just ask if Zara Philips is Australian?? I can’t deal with this man,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Another added: “Did Owen just ask if Zara Philips were Australian??!? That’s brilliant.”

A third tweeted: “Owen, is she Australian? He genuinely has no clue who Mike is. Love it,” followed by laughing face emojis.

Mike Tindall’s wife and children

Mike and Zara married in 2011 and have three children together – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

Zara is Princess Anne‘s second child, and her only daughter.

She is 20th in the line to the throne and is the second eldest grandchild of the late Queen, who passed away in September.

Despite being a member of the royal family, Zara doesn’t have a royal title. Neither does Mike, nor do they conduct official duties.

