Who is Mike Tindall married to? I’m A Celebrity star’s relative was ‘against’ marriage to royal

I’m A Celebrity star Mike Tindall is often seen at royal functions and is, by marriage, related to King Charles. But who is Mike Tindall married to?

Former England rugby star Mike, 44, is among the early favourites for the new ITV jungle reality series. Some bookies even have him priced as second favourite to win, behind former footballer Jill Scott.

And even at this early stage of the 2022 run, Mike has already proved himself a key player by getting stuck in with the Critter Cruise challenge.

Mike Tindall gets stuck in (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

But aside from his sporting achievements, Mike is also known for his links to the royal family.

Indeed, his two daughters and son are 21st, 22nd and 23rd in line to the throne respectively.

But how come Mike’s kids have such positions? Who did Mike marry to become so involved with the royals? And which member of his family reportedly may not have been all that keen on such a union?

Who is Mike Tindall married to?

Mike Tindall is married to Zara Tindall, formerly known as Zara Phillips before their marriage.

Zara is Princess Anne‘s second child, and her only daughter. She is 20th in the line to the throne and was the Queen‘s second eldest grandchild until the late monarch passed away.

Zara and Mike married in 2011 in Edinburgh. They share children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, together.

Neither Zara not Mike bear royal titles, and nor do they fulfil any official duties.

I’m A Celebrity contestant Mike Tindall on his wedding day with wife Zara Tindall (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, both attended various ceremonies linked to the Queen’s funeral – and were also visible presences earlier this year during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Furthermore, their wedding at Canongate Kirk and reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse was attended by many royals, including Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Zara’s cousin Harry is said to have introduced the couple in a bar in Sydney, Australia during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

The Queen attended the wedding of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall in 2011 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fears wedding ‘would be shunned’

Despite the turn out of royals for their nuptials, one member of Mike’s family reportedly was “dead against” them getting wed.

According to the Sunday Times, Mike’s dad Philip told the newspaper in 2021 that the objection came from the rugby star’s late grandmother.

In her day, royalty married royalty.

Philip is reported to have said: “Linda’s mum [Mike’s grandmother] was dead against it. In her day, royalty married royalty and she thought the wedding would be shunned.

“But right from the start the whole family was just lovely.”

Mike and Zara Tindall hold hands with their eldest child Mia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mike’s grandmother however didn’t ever meet Zara, it is understood.

But Philip reckoned she would have approved of her nonetheless.

